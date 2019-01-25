SEBRING — Nothing has changed since Sebring police and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Zephen Allen Xaver for killing five people.
Police have not found a motive, or a connection between the defendant and SunTrust Bank, 1901 U.S. 27 South, where the shooting took place.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund has called the shooting “a senseless crime,” and police detectives have not yet found any evidence that provides a reason for it.
Police have released the arrest affidavit for the case. The Sheriff’s Office has released Xaver’s 911 call where he allegedly told Sheriff’s Office dispatchers that he had killed five people.
Both records have all of his statements redacted. Allegedly, Xaver agreed to talk with police after a Miranda warning, but the statement was also redacted.
According to the Office of the Florida Attorney General, an initial complaint affidavit and arrest report in a criminal case file may contain “a reference to some statement or admission on the part of the defendant.” However, according to Florida Statute 119.071(2)(e), “Any information revealing the substance of a confession of a person arrested is exempt” both from Chapter 119.07(1) of Florida Statutes and Article I Section 24(a) of the Florida Constitution, “until such time as the criminal case is finally determined by adjudication, dismissal, or other final disposition.”
What is in the arrest report is that at approximately 12:36 p.m., Highlands County Central Dispatch received a call from a man who said he was inside that SunTrust Bank branch and that he had just shot five people.
What’s not in the report is what Police Chief Karl Hoglund stated on Thursday, that the defendant likely entered the bank at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and took hostage everyone there — four employees and a customer — then shot all of them.
Witnesses
The report does not state what law enforcement later learned, that a bank employee was in a rear break room when the incident started, escaped out a rear exit, and called 911.
That name has not been released.
Also not in the report is a statement from Victor and Dianne Sparks of Sebring.
When police arrived on the scene, the couple was watching the bank from their minivan in the Residence Inn by Marriott parking lot across the street [Tubbs].
They would tell the Highlands News-Sun how Victor Sparks had walked up to the bank at or just after 12:30 p.m., found the doors locked, and peered inside to see what was going on.
He saw people lying on the floor and someone walking among them. Thinking it was a robbery, he turned and walked away, then heard loud bangs behind him.
From the car he and his wife called 911. Victor Sparks said law enforcement arrived in less than two minutes: Approximately 90 seconds.
Situation
Sebring police also found the doors locked, but 911 dispatchers had maintained phone contact with the suspect, who had said he was armed with a 9mm handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.
Hoglund has said his agency received mutual aid from the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team. By 12:44 p.m., Hoglund asked for the Sheriff’s Office to call in its Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team.
At 1:54 p.m., after it became clear the suspect would not grant access to the victims, Hoglund asked the SWAT Team to enter the bank.
The SWAT Team breached the front door with its armored vehicle and found the suspect alive in a rear office and he was taken into custody without further incident.
It was then they identified him as Xaver. The handgun and vest were in the office.
SWAT Team members also found the five victims, and details of the crime scene were in reports. However, the Highlands News-Sun has chosen not to report those details.
Debriefing
The arrest affidavit then states that Xaver agreed to make a statement, despite his right not to.
That statement was redacted from the report.
The report then stated that recorded video from the bank’s in-house surveillance system showed events that matched his statement.
Xaver faces five charges of first-degree premeditated murder.
Law enforcement held two informational press conferences, one at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and one 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a memorial press conference for a victim’s family at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Victims
Originally, law enforcement had family authorization to release two names, 55-year-old Marisol Lopez (Marisol Rosado-Carmona) and 65-year-old Cynthia Lee Watson.
The family of Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, memorialized her at Thursday’s 4 p.m. press conference.
After family members of 31-year-old Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague of Avon Park spoke with out-of-county news organizations about her death, local authorities officially released her name on Friday.
The name of the last victim, age 54, has not been released by the family’s request.
Healing
A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday inside the Highlands News-Sun Center at 781 Magnolia Ave., since weather will not allow an outdoor service at Fireman’s Field.
It’s the same venue as was used May 15, 2018, for the public funeral for Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr., who was shot on duty on May 6, 2018, and died of his injuries the next day.
Since Wednesday’s shooting, Hoglund said, SunTrust officials have cooperated with the investigation and spent time comforting victims’ families.
On Friday morning, part of the healing had begun with a cleaning and restoration crew from SERVPRO at work at the closed crime scene at the bank.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart repeated earlier comments Friday that he had no further information on the case.
Anyone who has information is urged to provide it detectives at the Sebring Police Department by calling 863-471-5108 or by visiting the department in person at 307 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring.
