The real battle for the Supreme Court is who gets to make the laws. Our founders acknowledged that our rights are endowed by God and the Constitutions gives the right to makes these laws to the legislative branch. These are to be vetoed or signed into law by the president.
The Supreme Court was never to deviate from the constitution and make laws. The left has been able to get some immoral laws into place only by appointing judges willing to twist or ignore the Constitution.
Roe vs. Wade (abortion) and Obergefell vs. Hodges (same sex marriage) did not come from the legislative and executive branches. They were not God-given rights. The majority on the Supreme Court violated the Constitution.
The Democrat platform endorses Roe vs. Wade and Obergefell vs. Hodges. The Republican platform calls for the repeal of both of these decisions. Regarding the last decision, one-man-one-women marriage laws had been in place in at least 30 states. Five justices violated the God-given rights of “we the people.” If these two decisions are overturned, I understand the laws will go back to the states.
Pray for justices who believe in God-given rights and laws made by the legislative branch, endorsed by the Executive Branch, as prescribed by our Constitution. We can thank God for a president who is keeping his promise to appoint conservative judges.
Please call your two senators at 202-224-3121 and support judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Virgil Ullom. D.D.S.
Babson Park
