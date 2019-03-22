“Double the Pleasure, Double the Fun”, was a great advertising slogan for Doublemint Gum some years ago and it applied to the next NASA space program Gemini. The Mercury program laid the foundation of learning to work in space and answered many of the questions of what effects zero gravity had on the human body.
There were many more challenges to meet as we pushed on to the moon. The journey to the moon would require the command module and the lunar landing module (LEM) to leave the earth joined together aboard a yet untested large rocket. Once in orbit, the LEM needed to separate, turn 180 degrees and re-dock with the command module.
From Wikipedia; “Project Gemini was NASA’s second human spaceflight program. Conducted between projects Mercury and Apollo, Gemini started in 1961 and concluded in 1966. The Gemini spacecraft carried a two-astronaut crew. Ten Gemini crews flew low Earth orbit (LEO) missions during 1965 and 1966, putting the United States in the lead during the Cold War Space Race against the Soviet Union.
Gemini’s objective was the development of space travel techniques to support the Apollo mission to land astronauts on the Moon. It performed missions long enough for a trip to the Moon and back, perfected working outside the spacecraft with extra-vehicular activity (EVA), and pioneered the orbital maneuvers necessary to achieve space rendezvous and docking. With these new techniques proven by Gemini, Apollo could pursue its prime mission without doing these fundamental exploratory operations.
All Gemini flights were launched from Launch Complex 19 at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station in Florida. Their launch vehicle was the Gemini–Titan II, a modified Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Gemini was the first program to use the newly built Mission Control Center at the Houston Manned Spacecraft Center for flight control.
The astronaut corps that supported Project Gemini included the “Mercury Seven”, “The New Nine”, and the 1963 astronaut class. Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin” the first two humans to walk on the Moon were in the new class. During the program, three astronauts died in air crashes during training, including the prime crew for Gemini 9. They were Elliot See, Clifford Williams and Ted Freeman. This mission was flown by the backup crew, the only time that has happened in NASA’s history to date.”
Even though NASA was on the cutting edge of space technology, it was and still is, a dangerous undertaking. The space program was expanding and moving rapidly forward, racing to the deadline President Kennedy told the world. The missions, the equipment, and the technology became more complex.
A prime example was the first U.S. Astronaut to venture outside the safety of the spacecraft while in orbit. Ed White became our first astronaut to “walk” in space, although there was no walking involved. It was a new challenge as his space suit had to protect him from the zero pressure of space. The sunny side of his suit would have temperatures in excess of 200 degrees, and the shadow side would be minus of 200 degrees. If there as any loss of pressure in his suit by a hole, seam failure or rip, the instant lack of pressure would mean instant death as his blood would boil in the zero pressure of space.
White exited the Gemini capsule and found it was extremely difficult to complete his assigned tasks. The lack of gravity with few things to press against, he was having to exert too much energy just trying to be stable. He had a small hand-held wand that shot out compressed gas as a maneuvering device. It was not that effective. White became so exhausted, he didn’t complete all the assigned tasks. He did enjoy the view and was sternly told by Houston Control to get back in the capsule before entering the earth’s shadow and having to re-enter while it was dark. Later missions had astronauts train underwater at the Houston Space center learning how to effectively work outside weightless during EVAs. You did everything slowly, as for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Seems we learned that in science class.
As the Gemini missions went on NASA mastered the tasks to prepare for the next stage, Apollo. We were going to the Moon, and the clock was ticking. Next week we’ll look at the many small steps that many took before Neil Armstrong took his on the Moon. There was success and tragedy, a tragedy that caused NASA to pause and re-think the process of the journey. Keep looking up!
