In an otherwise good column, a writer wrote, "Once one believes, then he or she is baptized in what? Water? No but by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit." He ignored Acts 2:38 which states, "And Peter said to them, 'Repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit'.
There are many examples of "water" baptism in the scriptures. Jesus himself provided us with the example to follow. Mark 1:9-10 says, "...Jesus came from Nazareth in Galilee, and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And immediately coming up out of the water, He saw the heavens opening and the Spirit descending upon Him."
Water baptism and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit go hand-in-hand.
Treece Segraves
Avon Park
