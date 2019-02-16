Love stories from World War II are part of Ken’s and my heritage.
Both of our dads served in the Army at critical junctures … Ken’s dad at the Battle of the Bulge and my dad as a survivor of Pearl Harbor.
My dad prayed for the day the war would be over so he could marry and start a family. When he met my mom, they courted, fell in love, married and had two children. He wasn’t of flowery speech or love notes, but his every action spoke of his love. He engraved “Love, Ceasar” on jewelry and wrote it on small note cards, but his greatest signature came in how he cared for his wife and family.
On the other hand, my mother-in-law met her husband-to-be through letters as pen pals while he served in the Army. A rich correspondence began.
Over that time, it became clear that these two would be more than pen pals once the war was over. They met, courted, fell in love and married, having five children.
It is heartwarming to see the neatly kept stack of letters from her soldier … where his words flowed like a waterfall over the pages … tied together with a ribbon and treasured by her all of these years.
There is a love letter that has withstood the ravages of time. Nothing has succeeded in keeping this letter from transforming the lives of those for whom its message was intended.
Let me quote a passage from this letter (as seen in Ephesians 3: 18, NLT). “And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high and how deep his love is.”
By now, you realize that this ‘letter’ is actually a book, the Bible. From its first words to the last, we see the scarlet thread of Jesus’ love to his creation.
In Jeremiah 31: 3, NLT we read, “I have loved you, my people, with an everlasting love. With unfailing love I have drawn you to myself.”
Valentine’s Day reminds us that in the treasure chest of love, there is a jewel known as belonging. God offers that to everyone who comes to his son, Jesus Christ. We are his beloved ones, engraved on his hands. His actions are proof of his love.
“For God loved the world so much (says John 3:16) that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Cherish the joy of belonging because of his great love. Selah
