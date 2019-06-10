This letter is in response to “Is US Still a Free Country”?? The author is very misguided on her belief of what makes a country free and has mixed her facts of history.
A free country is not one that simply has open borders. There is no country in the world, other than the misdirected U.S., right now that has such a thing. If you try to enter any other country in the world illegally, you will be met with severe penalties. If you enter Mexico illegally, you can and most likely will be sent to jail. Depending on what country you pick, you can be sentenced to life in prison or death.
We are not talking about immigration here; we are talking that misdirected politicians have simply opened the border allowing the influx of illegal immigrants who are quite simply overwhelming our entire system.
Look back to when my grandparents immigrated to the U.S. When they arrived they did not cross the border illegally, they came in and registered. They had about six months to learn basic English, and get a job. If they could not do this, they were sent back to the country of origin. More recently, at the end of the Vietnam War, there was a huge influx of Vietnamese and they learned English, got jobs and integrated themselves into the U.S. and worked hard, opened businesses and most became U.S. citizens and were very proud of that.
My grandparents did not cross the border, or the Vietnamese, and expected to get put on the welfare rolls and other handouts. This open border policy is simply destroying our country and many politicians are just sitting by watching it, and this influx must be stopped. Last year, President Trump wanted $5 billion to build the wall and was rebuked. Last year our government spent approximately $300 billion in aid to illegal immigrants. Our elderly, our veterans and other U.S. citizens are being ignored in order to fund the illegal immigrants and that is simply idiotic on the politician’s part. That they would rather fund people in the country illegally instead of taking care of our own citizens is beyond ludicrous it is treasonous.
I saw the saddest “joke” that puts things in perspective. When you arrest a 10-year-old boy for fishing without a license but it is OK to enter the country illegally you know the country is being run by idiots.
As to the author’s opinion, and for that matter the Pope’s, that the wall we need is evil and just like the Berlin Wall is really misguided. The Berlin Wall was built to keep people in the country, not to prevent people from coming into the country. I became friends with someone who grew up behind the wall and East Germany was a horrible place to be. Immense poverty, shortages on anything and everything, and all under the watchful eye of the government; no one wanted to go there they all wanted to leave but were trapped. Take a look at Venezuela or Syria right now. How many people want to go there?
Immigration is something that needs to be controlled, and just opening the borders of the U.S. is not the answer. Letting people in the country illegally and putting them on welfare is draining the resources that should be spent on our own citizens. Sorry, we need the wall and we need it now!
Scott Semrau is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Walls have historically failed. The Great Wall of China, the Berlin Wall, the Wall of Jericho, etc. The only wall that is needed right now is one around the White House to keep the stench in.
