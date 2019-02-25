The theft by states of these United States, stealing assets of people with Alzheimer's and mental capabilities amounts to trillions of dollars. The means by which they steal is called “unclaimed funds.”
By law all they have to do is put the claim up in a courthouse for a few weeks. If these relatives don’t see the claim and file, the state can take the funds, which could be in the millions. Taking all the assets of the afflicted person, this nationwide has to be in the trillions of dollars.
The Attorney General of each state should address this injustice against the people of each state.
Contract law: using a verbal contract not a signed contract the courts allow a contract to file a mechanic lien against your property even if he changes the original bid triple or more than the original bid.
It doesn’t matter how small the job, always get a written contract. Do not accept a verbal contract if you do not want a property lien against your property.
I am going to ask our state attorney to address these issues of our citizens and hope they are corrected.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.