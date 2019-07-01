The headline "Board approves free lunch program" on June 27 moved me to write this letter.

There is no "free lunch." The taxpayers of this great nation are the ones who are providing the funds for every government program that is touted as "free." "Taxpayer provided" would be the accurate description of various government programs.

We the People are the government; it is not an entity unto itself. The citizens who are paying taxes are the ones providing the more aptly named taxpayer provided programs. Again, there is no “free lunch.”

Dawn Schommer

Sebring

