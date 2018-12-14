Alert! Do really think these very large companies that we do business with care about your personal data? I thought so, they say so, but no I know it is a lie.
Amazon wanted a copy of my driver license (Florida). So, believing their privacy statement, I sent it to them. So, six months or so went by and I went to Facebook basics and walla! The driver license came up. From Amazon to Facebook. How does such a thing occur? Never sent it to anyone else.
The fact is, there is no privacy ... anywhere. Take care, my fellow citizens. Be aware and take care.
Ralph Bell
Lake Placid
