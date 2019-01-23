When I write this column for publication on Friday, it is usually finished by Tuesday afternoon. As I write this, it is mid-morning on Wednesday and I’m sitting in the EAA Chapter 1240 tent display at the US Sport EXPO. Its Friday as you read this and there is still time to come out and visit one of the best Expos we have had. This is the 15th year and there is something for everyone. The variety of forums and workshops provide you an opportunity to hear current aviation and science topics from the experts.
Out EAA Chapter 1240 exhibit is at the south end of the Expo grounds. If all has gone well, there will be a US Air Force A-10 “Warthog” on static display just beyond our tent. Also, the Batman “Bat-Copter will also be near us. We were supposed to also have EAA’s “One Week Wonder” on display, but the aircraft was not finished being painted so we switched it with the “Two Year Wonder”, AirCam Youth Project.
If this article seems disjointed from topic to topic, I apologize. One of the great treats to be at Expo in the EAA tent is all the aviation enthusiasts you meet and hear their stories and passions. So, I stop writing and chat.
Out tent this year is the best we ever had. A larger tent that has three sides with clear plastic so we can see what’s happening and not be buffeted by the wind, with one exception. Right behind our tent is a secure area for a helicopter, which when it hovered to a parking spot 15 feet away, the anchors on the tent were significantly tested, they passed. Shortly after that there was a roar and wind rattling the tent. I could tell it was a twin engine, but in the middle of a conversation it was hard to get up and rush out.
When I did get out, there was a Douglas DC-3 finishing its turn and shutting down. What was special about this old bird, the radial engines had been replaced with modern turbo-props. In Oshkosh at Bassler Aviation, DC-3s are restored and converted to Turbo-prop powerplants. Bassler will go through the aircraft and rebuild/replace any and all things on the airframe and then install the new engines. Avionics and other flight systems are upgrade and the DC-3, one of the most successful and practical designs ever, will fly on for many years to come.
It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and for the Expo, a visit is so much more. So, coming out to the Expo there are pictures that you can touch, and you can talk with folks that will help you learn about what you are looking at. This is THE PLACE to be. Stop by and “Howdy” at the EAA Chapter 1240 display, we would love to have a chat.
For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation.
John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.