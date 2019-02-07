If you’ve been fighting with the scale for most of your adult life like I have, trying everything from counting calories to tracking points, all with the goal of getting magazine cover skinny, I have just one thing to ask of you; please stop.
First of all, I don’t have to tell you that everyone who graces the cover of a magazine is airbrushed to perfection — from flawless skin and perfect hair, not to mention completely toned thighs, hips and waist. Second, perfection is an illusion and one that our daughters (and us too?) are drawn to — yes, these magazine covers can be the seeds of eating disorders. It’s distressing, it’s dishonest and yet, this who we compare our thighs to — these impossibly perfect women that don’t (really) even exist.
So what’s the solution to this craziness? There have been outcries galore. Dove soap did a huge body acceptance campaign with women of all sizes. Jaime Lee Curtis had the nerve years ago to appear in just her undies showing all her imperfections and middle aged tummy. And yet, even with this type of honesty, magazine cover skinny is the secret desire and hasn’t gone away.
I wish I had an answer on how to stop this type of insanity, but I don’t. I do know however, that when you pump up the nutrition in your food, your skin responds, your body responds and believe it or not, it can be almost effortless to lose the weight, feel way better than before and to do it in a way that is painless. You won’t be perfect, but you’ll be a way better version of yourself. And that’s not a bad thing at all.
I also know for fact, that when you blend a plan with a support community, that changing anything is way more likely to be successful.
Leanne Ely is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.
