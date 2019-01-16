They were in groups of threes, and not much over three feet tall. A class of fifth grade boys led by their teacher Onassis Julien came to the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center to take their Young Eagle Flights.
The excitement was something you could easily see in their eyes and by their smiles, it was magic. For many it was their first ride in an airplane of any kind. There were no pretzels and soda served on these flights. In groups of three they boarded on of the three planes we had ready. They were given an orientation of the plane that explained how everything worked and how the wings generated lift. Soon those smiles left the ground only to get bigger.
All this was on top of one the most well attended pancake breakfasts we had in a long time, there was a hangar full of excitement and fun. What was particularly impressive to me was how smoothly all the Young Eagle flight flights went. There is much to do getting release forms filled out by the parents, escorting the youth and parents out to the planes, and then having the pilot sign the form and conduct the pre-flight briefing. While the youth are flying, individual certificates and logbooks are filled out ready to be presented to the Young Eagle when they land. All this was done by our EAA 1240 Youth Leaders. They were Young Eagles themselves some years before and knew how to make the flight special for the new flock of Young Eagles. Our youth leaders did this while handling a host of other things, and if they saw something that needed to be done, they just went ahead and did it without being asked. It may seem a bit odd for this to happen with some teenagers you might know, it appears we have a special group of young men and women in our youth leader program.
This Saturday we had the opportunity to recognize one of our youth leaders by awarding a flight training scholarship. The James Ray Foundation a longtime supporter of youth aviation education decided to provide EAA National with one million dollars to be used by the 900+ EAA Chapters worldwide to provide youth flight training scholarships. Because of what our chapter has done with youth aviation education we were asked if we wanted to be one of the pilot chapters to roll out the program. We responded as quick as I could type “YES” in the e-mail reply. What makes this scholarship award special besides we are the first EAA chapter to award a $10,000 Ray Scholarship, we are going to present the award at our annual dinner next Friday evening (a few tickets are remain) when one of the panel speakers for the evening is Charles “Chuck” Ahearn, President and CEO of the Ray Foundation. So, it seems to have come full circle.
Nicole Blount, a Lake Placid High School junior, who is one of our EAA 1240 youth leaders, a member of the high school aviation/aerospace class and is an accomplished aircraft builder with the AirCam, will receive the flight training scholarship. When we told her, she was wide eyed and smiled to a point I’m sure her face hurt. Earlier this week in class we covered the role of women during WW II. When I was going through the lesson that included a historical documentary video of the many women aviators flying all sorts of aircraft such as transports, bombers, and fighters from the factories to the front lines, I could see a laser focus from Nicole as she watched the screen, and I could sense the wheels turning in her mind: “I’ll be doing that soon”.
Next Wednesday the US Sport Aviation Expo will begin, and it is something you will not want to miss. There are more exhibitors and workshops that even before. Be sure you stop in the EAA tent at the south end of the show grounds to say howdy and meet our chapter volunteers and youth members.
For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
