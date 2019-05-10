My father died years ago now. I still miss him. He taught me many things. To this day I appreciate the time spent at the dinner table learning the proper way to cut my food, to place my napkin in my lap and not to talk with food in my mouth. He was a stickler for table manners. Now I understand that.
He spent many hours with me out in the yard playing catch. Baseball or football, it didn’t matter to either one of us. It was our time together. It meant something to me.
He used to take me fishing, taught me how to cast. He taught me how to tie a knot in my line and how to clean the catch.
Of all the things he taught me, I think the most important thing of all was respect. He did this along with my mother. Although I have my moments still, I have been taught the right way to treat others and I always try to do so.
Like most, I loved my father and I will always miss him. I, along with the rest of my family, had to watch him slowly pass on as he battled on many health-related fronts.
The years have gotten long. I myself am an older man now. My mother is well into her 80’s and, like my father did, is battling on many health-related fronts.
All have or will one day find themselves at this place. Most of my mother’s life has already been lived. She has lived a good life. There is still more yet to be lived. But how much? I don’t know.
I am terrified.
At 57 years old I still need my mother. My entire life she has been my single greatest supporter. No matter what, she has always been there. The one and only constant in my life from birth until now.
I cannot remember her ever missing a school event or function. All the times that I became ill, she would patiently nurse me back to health. She came to all my track meets and when I was training, would get up in the morning and fix me steak and eggs for breakfast.
Even to this day, in her compromised condition, she still is trying to do everything she can for me. I don’t know what I would ever do without her.
Though the season is long in tooth, I don’t want to look down that road. I don’t even want to think about that road.
All the things I want to say, I cannot get them out. The lump in my throat and the tears that well up prevent me from getting beyond the thoughts.
My mother is the single biggest influence in my life. I have never been able to give to her as much as she has given me. What she has done for me cannot be measured. She cannot be replaced. I love her.
When that day comes for her that will come for us all, they say life will go on. I guess that is true. But life will never be the same. There will be an empty dark place where light will not shine. But memories and love will nevertheless flourish.
I can never say thank you enough to my mother who has dedicated her life to loving me, my brothers and sister. Everyday should be Mother’s Day. And I would hope that everyone had a mother like mine.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
Wonderful article which I can totally identify with. I was adopted by a couple in their 40's when I was a year old and have cherished that good fortune ever since. They are both gone now but not a single day goes by that I don't think of them fondly and wish that all kids were so fortunate. Thank you for this writing amidst so much darkness and political tripe.
