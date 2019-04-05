When I first read a letter in the April 1 Viewpoints, I thought the writer may have been serious until I realized it was April Fools Day. It did get me to thinking though that for delusional Democrats:
It's OK to deny you were ever wrong and just move on to the next lie.
It's OK to pretend Obama’s foreign policy blunders and failed economic initiatives never occurred.
It's OK that Obama’s arrogance, inexperience and misguided worldview divided our relationship with key allies.
It's OK Obama capitulated to Iran, acknowledged Cuba, and walked back on the American promise to retaliate against the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons in Syria.
It's OK to keep your current doctor under the Obamascare health plan.
It's OK for government to take more of your money and spend it on social programs that you don't qualify for.
It's OK for Democrats to think that it's the government who should protect individuals from being harmed by others, but yet are willing to let all those illegal immigrants into our country.
It's OK to try and knee cap a duly elected president like the wonderful Donald Trump on a trumped up Russian collusion charge because you don't like him, but overlook the wrong doings of lying Hillary Clinton.
Comedian Will Rogers famously joked: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
Why are you right wing cultists so obsessed with President Obama and the Clintons? 2.5 years later you're still parked on them. It's creepy.
