1. Silver metalized balloons were invented in the 1970s for the New York City Ballet.
2. The first rubber balloon was made by Professor Michael Faraday in 1824, out of two sheets of rubber whose edges were pressed together.
3. Before toy balloons were invented, people inflated pig bladders and animal intestines.
4. The first gas balloon ended up destroyed by terrified villagers, after it landed, who didn’t know what it was.
5. Latex balloons are biodegradable.
