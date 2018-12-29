LAKE PLACID — A third person has been identified in the Christmas Day crash that took the lives of four people. Maggie Lara, 46, of Okeechobee, was identified as the passenger of the 2011 Buick LaCrosse who died in the head-on wreck. Florida Highway Patrol's accident report states Lara's next of kin was notified. The identity of the driver of the Buick has not been identified; the accident report shows the person was a male.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on State Road 70 near County Road 721. The area that the accident took place was on a large curve that is marked with a double yellow line, indicating a no-passing zone. The speed limit through the curve is posted as 45 mph.
According to the accident report by Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Greg Bueno, the Buick was driving west in the eastbound lane in order to pass other traffic in the westbound lane. The male driver was headed into the left hand curve.
The second car involved was a 2006 Toyota Scion XA. The driver, Judy Mounts, 46, of Port St. Lucie and the passenger, Destiny Franz, 16, of Ft. Myers were killed also.
Mounts was driving east in the eastbound lane and was entering the curve at the same time the Buick was. The Buick hit the Toyota head on. The LaCrosse overturned into the ditch on the south side of SR 70 and ended up with its front facing southwest. The Buick then became engulfed in flames. The collision forced Mounts' car to travel southwest and it came to a rest facing northwest.
The resulting fire caused problems with identification as earlier press releases only described the first car as a “Buick." The year and model have since been identified.
Neither Mounts nor Franz were wearing seat belts, according to the accident report. Lara was wearing a seat belt. The report states it is unknown if there was alcohol involved.
Bueno said the crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the victims in the Buick they are asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.