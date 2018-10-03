My husband Jose is Puerto Rican. I am 74 and in all my life only two men made me feel loved and cherished — my father and Jose. When he first took me to his island over 30 years ago, his family loved me and I sure loved them. They were truly my family. Puerto Ricans and Hispanics have contributed so much to our lives.
My husband was a Marine in the Korean War. Others who should be remembered: Flying Ace Col. Manuel J. Fernandez Jr. flew 125 combat missions; Carlos Santana, Mexican American and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 1998; Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente, baseball star, quiet gentleman renowned for his humanitarian work and who died bringing supplies to survivors of earthquake in Nicaragua; Ellen Ochoa, half Mexican, first Latino astronaut; Colombian Shakira, a singer, dancer and producer; Soledad O'Brien (Cuban plus), broadcast journalist and executive producer; Cuban Jorge M. Perez, a self-made real estate mogul who is also an author and philanthropist; and my dear Juan Gabriel, Mexico's most beloved singer, who if he hadn't died Aug. 28, 2016 at age 66 would have continued to bring happiness to so many people and continued to compose for other singers like Mark Anthony. Even some who do not know a single word of Spanish love his singing. Just "Google" for more contributions of Hispanics.
Mary Ann Triesko Sotero
Lake Placid
