As readers of this column know, we have pets. In fact, Don and I have had a variety of pets throughout our lives.
I grew up with a black cat named Inky that we found in a Brooklyn alley. Inky was a tomcat who endured at least two moves with us, finally settling in Jacksonville, Florida where he concluded a long and (I think) happy life.
Don, on the other hand, grew up with a variety of dogs. When we first met, his family owned a huge rottweiler named Alex. I must be honest here and admit that Alex scared me. Not because of his breed so much as his size. I could see him knocking me down in his enthusiasm, which put a damper on our relationship. However, he never tried to bite me and seemed to accept me as a member of the family, to my relief.
Over the years we’ve had several dogs in our own household, as well as birds and — I am not kidding — iguanas. We also had a few fishes until Hurricane Charley killed our power for days, thereby killing our poor fish.
Currently, two dogs and a crazy bird reside at Chez Ware. The bird used to belong to James, and I must admit I feel sorry for it. I try to talk to it when I’m in the bathroom it lives in, telling him (her?) they’re a pretty bird. But I must admit we don’t spend near enough time with the poor thing, though we do our best to take care of it.
Regarding the dogs, we have Barney, an old overweight beagle, and Gerry, an energetic half corgi/half Jack Russell terrier. The two of them coexist mostly peacefully, joining together to warn me that someone is at the door. Sometimes, because they think it’s hilarious, they bark even if no one is at the door, just to make me check. They are far more amused at this than I am.
I’ve not given a lot of thought of what would happen to our pets if something happened to Don and me. I assume that John and James, pet lovers and owners themselves, would make sure they were taken care of. Since we’re reasonably healthy at the moment, I’m not too worried.
But whatever happened I certainly would not do what an unnamed Virginia woman apparently did. According to an article I read on www.foxnews.com, this woman actually had as a part of her will that if she died, her healthy Shih Tzu mix, a dog named Emma, should be euthanized and buried with her.
Emma was initially taken to an animal shelter back in March when her owner was found dead in her home. Days later, someone claiming to be the executor of the dead woman’s estate came to the shelter to collect the dog so it could be killed as the will dictated.
Shelter manager Carrie Jones says the shelter suggested that the dog be signed over to them so she could be rehomed “on numerous occasions.” But the executor refused. Instead, he took this healthy dog to a local vet, who euthanized it. According to a local station, the dog’s ashes were given to the legal owner of the woman’s property. No word on if the ashes were buried with the owner, though it’s not legal in Virginia to do so.
There are a lot of people to be mad it in this tale. The dead woman who put such a selfish request in her will. The executor, who carried it out. And the unnamed vet who was willing to put an allegedly healthy dog to sleep.
This woman might have thought she was showing love to Emma. Let me spell it out for the slow among you: this is not love. This is cruel and wrong.
As for me, I’m going to make sure that if something happens to me, my pets are taken care of, not killed. Yes, that includes the crazy bird. It’s the right thing to do.
