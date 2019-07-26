Those pesky “Anonymous Keyboard Warriors”

Social media: The one thing it has done for sure is created a platform for those who are too embarrassed or scared to actually approach another human being with their thoughts.

“Keyboard Warriors” who sign into various sites or create fake social media pages to go to war with their tough words; yet given the opportunity to sign their name to what they declare and allegedly believe and they can’t do it. If you don’t have enough buy-in on your thoughts and cannot, will not, whatever reason, won’t put your name on it. Then how in Gods green earth do you expect me to?

Being an internet tough guy does not warrant a pseudonym, it just doesn’t.

Now I feel sorry for the guys/galls who feel they must hide behind a curtain while they toss their fiery darts of corrosive thoughts at others. Especially folks like “Warren” who has nothing positive to add to any discussion. Warren, whoever he or she is, likes to go onto pages like Highlands News-Sun online and unleash his vile diatribes on just about anything and everyone. However, he/she refuses to reveal themselves and put something real into their message. The use of $10 words does not impress me. Semi-intelligent sounding sentence structure does not impress me. What does impress me? A person willing to stand up for what they honestly believe and have no problem signing their name to it.

If you can’t put your name on it, do you really think you’re being taken seriously? The answer is no. So to Warren and others like you ... keep on expressing your opinions- there all you have to your name.

I can only imagine what kind of response this will be rewarded with from these valiant wordsmiths. These weapons of crass destruction. Oh the anticipation.

James Fansler

Lake Placid

1
1
0
0
1

Load comments