Veterans Day is the day we honor all men and women who have served and given years of their lives to protect those at home who rarely acknowledge the sacrifices that the veterans have made to protect this country and our way of life. They risked all in dangerous situations for little pay and much hardship. For this we say thank you.
Soldiers make sacrifices. No soldier enters battle thinking he will lose the battle regardless of how many odds are stacked against him. Three examples of this come from World War II. In the Pacific, the battles of Guadalcanal and Midway are two battles that the U.S. went into without knowing what the outcome would be; victory or defeat. Great sacrifices were made in both battles by the Marines, Army and the Navy. They prevailed and these two battles became the turning points of the war against the Japanese.
In Europe, on June 6th, 1944, over 100,000 men landed on five beaches in Normandy, France, not knowing the battle would be successful in an attempt to take back western civilization from the Nazis. The Normandy landings were successful, but at great cost. Faith in the cause of freedom and the willingness to sacrifice, if necessary, prevailed in all three of these historic battles. Many other battles were fought in both the Pacific and European theatres of war but the allies knew what the outcome would be before going into the battle. The victory was not in doubt, but what would be the cost of victory in lives lost? Tens of thousands of soldiers were willing to pay the ultimate price for victory and freedom for millions of us who are living comfortably at home.
Soldiers who are wounded in battle receive the Purple Heart medal for shedding their blood in battle. One veteran said, “The Purple Heart is the one medal that no one wants but when you get it, it is the medal that you are most proud of.” This is because the Purple Heart is a sign of shed blood made by the soldier for his country. Many time the soldier’s family received the medal posthumously.
On this Veterans Day we salute the men and women who served and helped to preserve the freedoms that we now need to protect. May they receive the thanks for their sacrifices on behalf of a grateful nation.
Dr. George Janvier is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.