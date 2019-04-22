From an adult’s perspective, Sebring is a great small town to live in. The cost of living is relatively low and the crime rate is not high enough that the average person has to worry about it. However, these are beneficial to older generations who make the decisions for their families.
From my generation’s perspective, this place is mundane because there is practically nothing to do here. The only thing my generation can do to spend their time is visit the movie theater in a nearly abandoned mall. This void of recreational activities is creating resentment among my generation will soon return to hurt Sebring massively. It is a problem that I set out to raise awareness about from the first time I wrote a column piece. So, how can the city of Sebring solve this issue?
The first step to solving any problem is recognizing that there is one.
Sebring’s younger population is completely out of options as to how to spend their time. Our local arcade shut down and the bowling alley just vanished in thin air. All we are left with is going to the movie theater, but this quickly becomes expensive and repetitive. The obstacle that this first step constantly faces is our public officials. They constantly attempt to sow the idea in our heads that we have plenty to do in Sebring. However, they do not understand how many afternoons we have spent at home doing nothing but scrolling through our social media.
The website our local government created to highlight the “Activities” that there is to do in Sebring is not even close to entertainment for the average high school student. To anyone who believes a teenager like myself has plenty to do, I encourage them to cut out of their lives anything a younger resident would not or cannot do: Do not go to a bar on a Friday night, do not golf at your country club, and do not drive to a larger city when you’re bored. I guarantee that you will feel exactly how my generation feels nearly every week.
The second step to solving any problem is identifying your possible solutions. Do not get me wrong, I am not asking that we construct an amusement park in Sebring. That would simply be a crazy idea. Instead, I am rallying for smaller activities that are affordable for our residents.
Recently, Downtown Sebring hosted a free movie night and I felt that it was a great idea. These smaller events encourage parents to take their children and it was an easy way to entertain our town. Another possible solution is encouraging recreational businesses to open a location in our small town. These would require more cooperation from the Economic Development Council, but it would provide a constant source of entertainment and it would become a source of revenue for our town.
The final step in solving an issue to realizing what will happen if the issue is not resolved. In this case, our younger residents will continue to harvest discontent for this town. The majority of students in Sebring’s schools are set on the idea that when they are able to, they will move far away from Sebring. They understand that younger residents do not have much to do because they experienced it first-hand. Why would they want their kids to experience the same things they did?
Should people my age decide to leave and never return, it could lead to the death of the great town of Sebring.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
