LAKE PLACID — Work should start this fiscal year on a new station for Lake Placid Fire Station 36, a top priority for fire service improvements in Highlands County.
A proposed new three-acre facility will sit on Hillcrest Avenue, one block off U.S. 27 behind South Highlands Shopping Center. It will replace the three-building station on Interlake Boulevard between the CSX Railroad tracks and Main Avenue, where Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor finds a myriad of problems.
The new $1 million facility should have enough room to circle trucks and both train and house personnel for 24-hour shifts, Bashoor said.
Where it is now, Lake Placid Fire Department sits on a busy road, with the north wall of the fire station flush up against a sidewalk.
Vehicles are stored in a separate building off the roadway across a grass and shell lot behind the administrative offices, with only a couple of shell-road driveways giving access out to a single-lane alley and a narrow street.
The rutted shell driveway to the narrow street is flanked by trees, too tight to maneuver a fully loaded fire engine, tanker or ladder truck.
The alley to the east has access to Interlake between two buildings, with no clear view of the street. Aerial 36-1, Lake Placid Fire’s ladder truck, would not be able to pull out without blocking all lanes of travel.
“It’s 45 feet long, twin axle with a bucket overhang,” Firefighter Todd Barton said. The bucket extends 8 feet over the bumper.
Other trucks would have trouble pulling out without risking a wreck, especially when parents drop off or pick up students at nearby Lake Placid public schools.
For now, all fire trucks and ambulances head south down the east alleyway and head to Main Avenue for each call.
Coming back from calls, all engines must enter through a washing pad on the west end of the vehicle barn, even Aerial 36-1, Barton said.
“It’s a tight fit,” Barton said. “If you turn too soon, you’ll hit the building; too late, you’ll hit the trees.”
Ladder trucks that are 75 feet or longer tend to be a tiller configuration, Barton said. The vehicle is hinged and has a “tiller” in the back to pilot the rear end.
Bashoor said the second driver must be a certified fire engine driver, not just a firefighter. Even trained tillers make mistakes. Bashoor said he took out a guard rail as a tiller.
Plus, a tiller-configured engine costs $250,000 more, on average, Bashoor said, raising the truck price from $1-$1.1 million to more than 1.3 million.
That would be a little pricey for what the county needs now, he said.
Aerial 36-1 is a 1994 model, purchased from Plant City as a used truck, though it looks brand new.
By National Fire Protection Standards, Bashoor said, an engine should be taken off first line duty at age 15, and retired at age 20.
A ladder truck helps attack a fire from overhead, Barton said, or helps with rescue off a roof.
Plus, it has a full compliment of hand-deployed ladders for any situation, Barton said.
Bashoor has other concerns with the current location. Freight trains carry hazardous materials, and the CSX tracks run just west of the fire station, near a road crossing.
If a train derails, and chemicals spill, the fire department gets affected, Bashoor said.
There is another issue with Building 38, which houses an Emergency Medical Services crew. The ambulance sits outside with no protection from the sun, rain, vandals or curious squirrels, Bashoor said.
A new building would bring it indoors.
Paramedic Wendy Roberts is fortunate that her crew operates out of the main building, but said a new single building would work better.
“It will be a better response for everyone,” Roberts said.
