SEBRING – The 64th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational got underway on Wednesday and the 78 golfers had their hands full with the short but tight layout.
There is a three-way tie atop the leader board in the Championship Flight as Yoonmin Han, Anna Redding and Latanna Stone all shot even par 72.
“It was a very messy 72,” said Redding. “It was not quite as refined for what I am used to playing. I am very excited that I am tied for first though. I am going to work on my chipping and that will get me ready for day two. I had some rough up and downs that I didn’t convert and that really hurt me. My putting wasn’t on today. Nothing was quite on today and I’m glad I grinded out a 72, but now I am ready to really attack the golf course for the rest of the week.”
In the “Forever 49” division Kathy Glennon is in first place with 77. Elin Tynan and Becky Krakowski are tied for first in the Ben Roman division after each shot an 81.
In the Championship Flight, Sarah Bae, Lei Ye and Emilia Migliaccio are tied for second place at 73, Samantha Fuller and Mariana Ocano shot 74, Maria Donado, Annabell Fuller and Brynn Walker had a 75 and Sebring’s Kendall Griffin, last year’s runner-up carded a 77.
In the Forever 49 division, Glennon is first with a 77, and there is a three-way tie for second with Taffy Brower, Diana Chancellor and Lin Culver each shooting a 78. Susan Temple had a 79, while Diane Lang and Therese Quinn shot an 82.
In the Ben Roman Division, Tynan and Krakowski lead at 81, Clate Aydlett is in second place with an 83, Mary Rhodes is in at 84 and Shelly Barkei had an 87.
Redding is looking forward to today’s second round of the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational, which is one of the oldest women’s amateur events in the state.
“My strategy was pretty good and I planned out a few things and tried some different shots,” said Redding. “I am happy with how they reacted today so I probably won’t switch anything up. The wind helped with the choices that I made so I think I will keep several things the same. The course and weather were wonderful. I play golf in Virginia and I am from North Carolina so our weather is nothing great. To come here and it sunny, 70 degrees and a little bit of wind. I am really enjoying it.”
The tournament, which tees off at 8 a.m. today, is free to the public. The event runs through Saturday.
