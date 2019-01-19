SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks boys soccer team is continuing to make strides as they battled the undefeated Clewiston Tigers (14-0) on Thursday night at Firemen’s Field in Sebring.
Though the Blue Streaks lost 2-0, Sebring Head Coach James Ashley stated that he was very encouraged by the way his team played in the loss.
“Clewiston is undefeated.” said Ashley. “We had our chances and we showed a lot of the potential that we have. We came out focused, we did not get the result. We have to understand that if you want to win a state championship, you have to beat a team like Clewiston.”
Sebring held the Tigers scoreless in the first half as both teams missed on scoring opportunities.
Sixteen minutes into the game, Clewiston took two quality shots, one being blocked by Blue Sterak goalie Julian Jara and the second going wide right of the net.
With eighteen minutes left in the first half, Sebring missed a chance when Allen Arcero passed the ball from midfield to the right side to Noah Roth, who took a 30-yard shot at goal that was blocked by the Tigers.
A couple of minutes later, Sebring just missed another chance when a 35-yard shot by Kevin Rodriquez sailed slightly over the goal to keep the game scoreless.
Sebring held off a couple of more threats by Clewiston and with 3:30 left in the first half, Sebring missed another goal chance as the ball went over the net to end the first half in a scoreless tie.
After Sebring missed an early scoring opportunity in the second half, the Tigers finally broke through as Cristobal Antonio took a 30-yard shot that was blocked by Jara, but not controlled and Emilio Rico swooped in to kick the loose ball into the goal to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Clewiston continued to take shots and had one goal taken away for being offsides as the Sebring defense and Jara repelled their attempts.
The Tigers finally broke through with their second goal of the game when Josue Gonzalez got loose up the middle with the ball. Blue Streak goalie, Jara, initially came out of the box to confront Gonzalez, but a little pooch kick from about 25 yards out sailed over Jara’s head and into the goal to make the final score 2-0.
“We had good chances to score,” added Ashley. “Just missed, if we convert those, this game is different.”
The Blue Streaks play Avon Park on Saturday in Avon Park at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, Sebring travels to Lakewood Ranch and then plays Bartow to finish out the regular season.
