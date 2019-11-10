By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — A football night that had two deserving teams, but only one could be the winner was on display in Lake Placid Friday night. The Clewiston Tigers defeated the Lake Placid Green Dragons 28-21.
“We fought our tails off, we really did,” Lake Placid Head Coach Carl White stated.” This team has fought their butts off all year, and this time it just didn’t go our way.”
The Dragons received the opening kickoff but could not move the ball and opted to punt. The Tigers took possession of the punt and methodically drove down field. With 6:11 left in the first quarter, quarterback Morris James found Oran Singleton down the left sideline for a 30-yard passing touchdown. The point after touchdown (PAT) was good, putting the Tigers up 7-0.
Late in the first quarter, Lake Placid’s Javarie White sacked James to force a 4th-and-14. The Dragon defense held the Tigers and took over on downs. With 55 seconds left in the first quarter, Green Dragons’ quarterback Trent Garrison tossed an 11-yard pass to Katwan Ward for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Dragons tied the game at 7.
Second-quarter action saw Lake Placid defense come up strong again as they held the Tigers on a 4th-and-4. On the next Green Dragons possession, Garrison was intercepted by Jaivus Chavers on a 21-yard touchdown return. The PAT was good and the Tigers increased their lead to 14-7.
Lake Placid’s next possession saw Javarie White rumble on a 55-yard run down to the 13-yard line. The Green Dragons could not punch it into the end zone but would attempt a 30-yard field goal. The field goal was no good. The Tigers held on to their 14-7 lead.
Clewiston’s James went back to pass and tried to force the ball into tight pass coverage. The Green Dragons Izayiah Patterson intercepted the pass. Patterson raced to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown. The PAT was good. Lake Placid tied the game 14-14, heading into halftime.
In the third quarter Lake Placid kicked-off to Clewiston. The Tigers’ James Edwards took the kickoff and returned it 78-yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt was no good. The Tigers lead escalated to 20-14.
The start of the 4th quarter would see the Tigers Chauncy Cobb rush for a 3-yard touchdown. The Tigers attempted a two-point conversion with Luis Cruz rushing for the two points and putting Clewiston up 28-14 with 9:55 left in the game.
Lake Placid’s White took the ensuing kickoff up to the 25-yard line. The Dragons mustered a few first downs. Then White broke some tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good, and the Dragons drew closer 28-21.
The Dragons had one more drive to tie the score but they fell short on a 4th-and-14 and turned over possession of the ball.
Clewiston marched down the field, eating time off the clock along the way. The Tigers got down to the one-yard line and elected to take a knee to run out the clock.
The Tigers took home the victory, 28-21, in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal match-up. Clewiston will travel to play top-seeded Lakewood High School next Friday night.
When Coach White was asked to sum up his first year at Lake Placid, “Fun. We went from apprehensive at first as a family and we came here with God’s blessing. He showed us a way. He’s made everything that we thought was hard and made it really easy.” Coach White added, “This community has been awesome. These people we have met here have been awesome. My wife loves it, and that’s what means the most to me. As long as she’s happy, I’m good. For me to sum up this year, I’m happy.”
Coach White will coach track in the spring. One of his assistants, Coach Ross, will be the boys’ weightlifting coach. The coaching staff is already working towards next season to have a bigger, stronger, and faster Lake Placid football team.
