COCOA – The Avon Park boys basketball team put up a valiant effort but ran out of gas in losing to Cocoa High by a score of 58-48 in Thursday night’s Class 5A regional quarterfinal.
Cocoa took the early lead and never trailed, but the Red Devils battled for the entire game on the road against a talented Tigers team.
“I thought we got off to a slow start,” said Avon Park Coach Martin O’Hora. “Cocoa has twice the talent we have. I thought we played hard. Our best player got a little bit of a late start. We played hard on the road and competed for 32 minutes. Cocoa is a really good basketball team and hit a bunch of 3-pointers. We had our chances but I was proud of how these guys played.”
Cocoa jumped into the lead early in the first period. Avon Park’s Kyron Martel, Malcolm Dewberry and Rickey Lovette each made baskets, but the Tigers scored 17 points to take a 17-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
Avon Park battled back in the second period. Lovette made a pair of baskets, added a free throw and dunked the ball for the Red Devils. Martel netted an impressive 3-pointer for Avon Park. Cocoa made two baskets, a 3-pointer and added five free throws. The Tigers held their lead and at halftime the score was 29-16.
“I feel like I didn’t have the best game but I tried to play hard,” said Leroy Small. “These boys have so much talent and I can’t wait to watch them play through their high school career. Seeing Rickey Lovette play hard was awesome. It is overwhelming knowing that as a senior I won’t be able to play high school basketball anymore. It would be really nice if I could play in college but I’m not sure if any schools are looking at me. We lost a couple players this season but the younger guys stepped up and they all have a bright future. Coach O’Hora gave me an opportunity my freshman year to play basketball and I haven’t looked back since. I worked hard and improved my game I am really thankful for him.”
The Tigers came out strong in the third quarter. Tyrique Sears made a pair of 3-pointers back-to-back increasing Cocoa’s lead to 35-16.
Avon Park went on a run as Dewberry charged down court for an easy layup and then sank back-to-back 3-pointers. Lovette banked a jump shot cutting the deficit to 36-26.
Cocoa widened the gap to 42-26. Lovette and Dylan Page each made jump shots for Avon Park. Lovette added a layup and was fouled on the play and he netted a free throw bringing the score to 47-33 at the end of the third with the Tigers still in the lead.
The Red Devils continued to trail in the fourth period. The Red Devils started off hot with Martel sinking a 3-pointer and Lovette made a jump shot. Cocoa netted a 3-pointer bringing the score to 54-38. Lovette charged down the open court and dunked the ball. Lovette led the Red Devils with a team-high 22 points. Dewberry sank a basket and Leroy Small went two-for-two at the line for the final score.
“We have a good group here and we are not losing a whole lot of players,” said O’Hora. “Most of them will be back. I wish we would have played this hard down the stretch. Rickey Lovette and Malcolm Dewberry had a great game tonight. They have a bright future in basketball in Highlands County.”
Avon Park ended the season with a record of 13-11. The Red Devils will have four seniors graduate this year and the team will have a new coach next season.
“This will be my last game for a while,” said O’Hora. “I am leaving for family time. I’m going to take a few years off to focus on my family. If the timing is right in a few years then I will be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.