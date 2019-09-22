There is strong evidence that vaping can kill. And, there is also strong evidence that unscrupulous con artists are spiking vaping products with illegal drugs, like synthetic marijuana, that can also cause deaths and, at the least, serious health issues.
What more evidence do we need to decide vaping is not a good idea for kids — or anyone for that matter?
Alachua County government (Gainesville, Florida) has taken a stand.
Starting next month, retailers in that county are not allowed to sell cigarettes or any vaping products to a person under 21. Whether that ordinance will be challenged is anyone’s guess but commission members believe the problem is serious enough they needed to act.
We applaud the message they are trying to send.
Locally, we are pleased that Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto school districts are all taking steps to educate their students on the dangers of smoking and vaping. Charlotte is leading the way, thanks to its strong Drug Free Charlotte County Coalition program.
Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, said the vaping phenomena is being targeted.
“We don’t have our latest data for Charlotte County yet but I saw in Hillsborough County that 30 percent of their students had vaped in the last 30 days,” Ramseyer said. “(We are concerned) because like anything that becomes popular, there are knock-offs and since it is not regulated you don’t know exactly what you are getting.”
Ramseyer said the younger a person is when they vape, smoke or drink, the greater the impact will be later in life.
“We know that the pre-frontal cortex of the brain does not develop until the late 20s,” she said. “That is the part of the brain that impacts impulses and decision-making. Smoking, vaping and drinking interferes with that and makes a person prone to future substance abuse.”
Sarasota County Schools have introduced modules to lay out the health issues with vaping and smoking to their students, according to Kelsey Whealy, spokesperson for the schools. Sarasota schools also educates students on how to make healthy decisions through their HOPE program and through school resource officers.
“We are just working on programs about vaping,” Whealy said.
DeSoto County too has sought to bring the message about the dangers of smoking and vaping to its student population.
The school programs are great. But the temptation and peer pressure to try something new, like vaping, extends well beyond the school grounds.
That’s why we would take action against the source. Do what can be done to stop, limit or at least make it more difficult to sell products to teens.
That won’t be popular with everyone. But we put the health and well-being of our kids above any politically correct stand.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, for one, said he would consider a local ordinance to stop selling vaping products to anyone under 21.
“I absolutely would consider it,” Deutsch said. “I’m not sure how enforceable it would be, but the problems with vaping appear to be as serious as tobacco.”
We call on Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto county commissioners and Rep. Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte and Sen. Ben Albritton, R-District 26, to introduce and pass laws and ordinances to slow down the epidemic of vaping and the dangers it presents.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
