As an American veteran I have had a belly full of the newly elected congressmen and women who promote socialism and communization and wanting to give the vote to illegals and to do away with our Constitution and our Judeo Christian laws based on the Bible.
Many of our brothers and sisters have given their lives for our system of government. I would ask our newly appointed Attorney General and the Supreme Court to start enforcing our laws. We are all equal under the law.
Start with giving the death penalty to those who have committed treason in the past. Start with Fast and Furious, where Obama and Eric Holder committed treason by sending weapons to the Mexico, where thousands of people have been killed by drug cartels. Many people have promoted the sale of uranium to Russia, our enemy where, in a future war, millions of Americans will die. Hillary and Bill Clinton heeded this program. All involved in this should be charged with treason and given the death penalty.
The Democratic party has been hijacked by global powers and no longer represent the American people.
Our court systems have made a mockery of our Constitution and laws already on the books. My grandparents all fought in the great Civil War. I, as a teenage Marine, was in China in their civil war. The average Chinese had no control over their destiny; you either, except Communism or you were killed.
I took a 30-day leave in China in 1948 and saw first-hand the results of Communism and socialism. I wouldn’t wish this problem on my worst enemy.
If we are to survive this move towards communism and socialism, the new Attorney General and our Supreme Court must act to declare the Democratic party a roque party and now have a roll in our electoral process in any future elections.
To do less is to see America destroyed in yet another civil war. Time is short. The American veterans have a right to ask for equality under the law. It is time for our justice system to work.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
