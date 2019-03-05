Last week I started a column inspired by an email I received from Jim Rohn and success.com regarding time management. As promised, here is part 2.
To quickly review, Tip 1 was “Run the day or it will run you.” It basically boils down to this: “Part of the key to time management is just staying in charge. You must have your written set of goals with you at all times.” (I’m still looking for mine. I know they’re around here somewhere. Wait! I found them! Aw, man, it’s last week’s grocery list. Never mind.)
Tip 2 was “Don’t mistake movement for achievement.” I took particular exception to this one because ... well, it got a little personal. And as far as Mr. Rohn’s observation to “not mistake movement for achievement,” what does he know, right? Ha! Evaluate the hours in your days, and see if there’s a lot of wasted time that you could manage better, he says. I would if only I had the time.
Tip 3 was “Concentrate on where you are.” Here’s Mr. Rohn’s advice, “Wherever you are, be there. Give whatever you’re doing the gift of attention. Give people the gift of attention.” Excuse me, I’ll be right back. (Get it? Wink, wink.)
Today’s tips begin with Tip 4, “Learn to say no.” Before we go any further with this one, you have to promise to keep this just between us. There’s a slight possibility, just a slight one, that my wife may see the next part of this discussion a little differently than the way I see it. Promise?
Tip 4: Learn to say no. From Mr. Rohn, “Boy, it’s easy in a society like ours to just say yes too much, to over-obligate yourself. Don’t say yes too quickly. It’s better to say, ‘I don’t know if I can make it, but I’ll give you a call.’” He goes on to add, “You don’t have to fill up every second of every day; take time to appreciate what you’ve accomplished.” That’s ridiculous! Everyone knows it’s about staying busy and active. I think I read that somewhere.
It’s been my personal experience ... well, to be honest, I really don’t know. I don’t say no. When people ask me to help, I do if at all possible. My wife would certainly concur on this. You know the weird part, though, when I’m doing this I never feel like I’m not using my time effectively. In fact, I feel fulfilled and happy. Do you think that’s an equal trade-off?
The last time-saving tip, No. 5, “Appreciate the little details.” “Little achievements are just as important as big achievements. Little achievements produce big results,” says Mr. Rohn. Finally, one I can truly identify with and here’s why. If I understand it correctly, little achievements are truly as important as big achievements and a bunch of those little achievements equals success.
He didn’t say they all had to be connected in some way just that a bunch of them equals success. Well, I have tons of little achievements all over the place. In fact, I have so many, I don’t even know where they all are but I do have them. So, I hereby declare myself an unqualified success. Here’s to time management and being all you can be.
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. More information available at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
