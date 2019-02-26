Somehow or another, I ended up on a mailing list. I’m sure that’s happened to you. Anyway, as I was checking my email, I stumbled onto this article about using time more effectively and who couldn’t use some tips on that. After all, we only get 24 hours each day and, on average, about 27,500 of those days.
The article is from Jim Rohn and success.com. In case you don’t know Jim Rohn, he was an American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker. Now, in the spirit of full disclosure, I have a confession to make. I am awful at time management. So, stick with me, this should be fun.
Let’s start from the top. Tip No. 1 is Run the day or it will run you. You know, I’m 57 years old and I’ve been reading these kinds of things for the better part of 35 years and none of them have ever taken. Well, they’ve taken temporarily but they’ve never stuck. If truth be told, I think the day and I have come to a happy medium. Some days it runs me, some days I run it. But most days we kind of share custody. However, in the interest of fidelity to the stated purpose of the column, let me share some of Mr. Rohn’s insight.
He says, “Part of the key to time management is just staying in charge. What is the key to staying in charge? You must have your written set of goals with you at all times. Prioritize your goals and decide which are important. Constantly review your goals, then make them a part of a good written game plan.” It sounds so simple, doesn’t it. Many, many times I have done just that – written my goals down so I can have them with me at all times. Somewhere around here there must be dozens of pieces of paper with my written goals on them. If only I could find them.
Mr. Rohn’s next tip sounds a bit like heresy to me. Tip No. 2 is Don’t mistake movement for achievement. Everyone knows that it’s all about staying busy and if you’re busy you can’t help but get things down, right? Right? C’mon, people don’t leave me here all by myself. Mr. Rohn says, “Don’t mistake movement for achievement. Evaluate the hours in your days, and see if there’s a lot of wasted time that you could manage better.” I’ll get on it, as soon as I have time.
Tip No. 3: Concentrate on where you are. Now, this one I think I might agree with. Well, at least some of it. Nah, come to think of it, I don’t like it at all. It’s common knowledge that you can’t control what you think, right? Listen to this crazy advice. “So here’s what you’ve got to do. On the way to work, concentrate on your driving. At the breakfast table, concentrate on the family. Wherever you are, be there. Give whatever you’re doing the gift of attention. Give people the gift of attention.” Now, doesn’t that sound easy? Wait, what were we talking about?
As I close for today, let’s summarize today’s lessons. We must concentrate on where we’re running, so our day doesn’t run us and all achievement requires us to be there. Did I get it right? (We’ll continue this discussion next week if I can find the planner in which I write it down.)
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. Find more information at www.simpleelifecoach.com
