Visiting family for the holiday season is one of the most difficult things for me to plan. I’m sure a lot of people living away from family have this same issue. I work a job with variant hours that also stays open for all holidays except Christmas Day. On top of that, my mother and siblings live five hours away. Not exactly a day trip.
Because of this, I’ve missed numerous holidays with my family. In fact, it had been five years since I was able to celebrate Halloween with my family, which is why I decided last minute to make the trip up to Perry the night before Halloween.
Even though Halloween isn’t really my favorite holiday, I was surprised at how nice it was to spend time with my family for the weekend. I was able to hang out with my mom, help my little sisters get ready for trick-or-treat and got to reminisce over stacks of old family photos and keepsakes.
It seems as I get older, children Halloween costumes get weirder and weirder. By far the weirdest one I heard of this year was my younger sister’s. She decided she wanted to be Marie Antoinette. Something about her history of being horrible to the people she ruled over and I suppose ultimately her death by beheading just didn’t seem to fit with my younger sister’s sweet, innocent face.
My other younger sister, the youngest, decided she wanted to be a ballerina cat. Much more kid friendly I thought. Her look was complete with an adorable cat mask and beautiful kitty tail.
After getting the girls ready — including doing make-up, hair and outfit modifications — they were off to collect their candy. My mom took them out and a few hours later they returned, pumpkin pails in tow. Following was one of the most intense conversations about candy that I can remember ever hearing, in which candy was treated as money and my younger siblings were entirely unwilling to share any of it with me or anyone else in the house.
While I visited, a cold-front hit north Florida, and I was able to experience a little bit of cooler weather, a nice change from the sweltering temperatures we usually have here in Highlands County. The weather also reminded all of us that the holiday season is officially upon us. With it will hopefully also be increased visits back home to enjoy these holidays with my mother and siblings.
Of course, it is important to me to spend time with my family throughout the year, but the holidays just make me more homesick than I am any other time of the year. Maybe it’s something about the lively energy of my mother’s home, with kids, dogs and good memories taking up so much space. Or the idea that this is just the time of year during which you’re supposed to be with family. Whatever it is, the holiday seasons always make me wish I could move home for a little bit.
The myth of Marie Antoinette is only that. The fact is, she was in over her head and her marriage to Louis was arranged with no input by her. She was a naive Austrian girl thrown into a situation far out of her reach. Her fables quote, "let them eat cake" never happened. When she learned of the plight of the people and their food shortage, the comment was more like, "is there nothing else for them to eat like cake". "Cake" was a term used for simple baked goods like bread. This history has been badly misrepresented and she took the fall through no fault of her own.
