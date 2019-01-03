As Florida’s roads get busier and busier, distracted driving is more dangerous than ever. It’s past time to crack down on texting while driving, and next year should be the year the Florida Legislature finally makes it a primary offense so drivers could be pulled over and ticketed without having committed another violation first. That would surely reduce the mayhem of driving in Florida.
Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, have filed companion bills (SB 76, HB 107) to make texting while driving or talking on a handheld phone a primary offense. The research — and it’s voluminous — is clear. Texting or even talking on a cell phone while driving is incredibly dangerous, even more so than drunken driving, according to some studies. Last year, Florida saw more than 50,000 accidents caused by distracted drivers, and they have increased 25 percent since 2013, when an ineffective ban on texting while driving became law. In 2017, more than 200 people died on Florida’s roads because of distracted drivers.
Although texting behind the wheel has been illegal for years, it is still only a secondary offense. That means officers cannot ticket a driver who is otherwise obeying the law. Florida is so far behind the curve on this vital safety issue that it’s one of only seven states that have failed to make texting a primary offense.
Three diversions contribute to distracted driving: Taking your eyes off the road, taking your hands off the wheel and taking your mind away from the task of driving. The third is the most dangerous, because people are often not even aware of their distraction. Many people, particularly younger drivers, think they can multi-task, but they’re wrong. It’s impossible. Trying to do two things at once just means that the brain is constantly flitting back and forth between the tasks, and doing neither well. Just as it’s not possible to read and carry on a conversation at the same time, it’s impossible to drive and to text, even hands-free, and still focus on the road.
These bills would only prohibit drivers from holding smart phones but would still allow hands-free talking on the phone — and possibly hands-free texting — by using Bluetooth, voice recognition and similar technology. There is a large and growing body of research that even hands-free use is unsafe because of the brain’s distraction, so some might argue that a total ban on talking and texting is best. But as a practical matter it’s far easier for an officer to catch a driver red-handed if he is actually holding a smart phone, and that would lessen privacy concerns as officers would have no need to scroll through a driver’s texts for proof of time sent. The bills would keep a driver’s wireless communications out of evidence from law enforcement unless a crash resulted in injury or death.
Rep. Emily Slosberg, a Boca Raton Democrat who lost her twin sister in a car crash, also has filed a bill that is worth consideration. That legislation (HB 45) would require an officer to note a driver’s race when issuing a citation, and the information that would go into a database. If racial profiling were occurring, as some fear might happen, that database would make it clear.
Making texting while driving a primary offense could change behavior, just as seat-belt laws and tougher DUI laws did. Drivers who wouldn’t dream of drinking and driving are still texting and chatting on their phones. They should know better, and they shouldn’t need a law to keep them from doing it whether they’re physically touching a phone or not.
An editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.
