I recently turned in my resignation as JV volleyball coach at Sebring High School ending a coaching career that started in 1987. My family and I had just moved back to Lake Placid from Fort Worth, Texas. Coach Steve Bullard had resumed the duties of boys’ basketball coach at Lake Placid High School. I had played for Coach, so I was honored he would ask me to help him.
That decision started a run of 32 consecutive years that included boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, soccer, and softball, both boys and girls, middle school, high school, youth leagues, YMCA, and church leagues. If the truth be told, I really have been coaching since I was in 11th grade, where I coached a fifth-grade team in a Lake Placid City League. I have pretty much coached every year since then, except for a year here or there.
I attended an FCA Camp early in my coaching career. One of the speakers said there was no more important calling in the world than that of a coach. I can honestly say that I have tried my very best to uphold the honor and responsibilities that come with that title. I have done my best to live a life of integrity before my athletes and hold them to an equally high standard.
As you can imagine, there have been some very difficult issues that have had to be dealt with over the years. With very few exceptions, parents have been supportive and encouraging, as have the communities and school administrators for which I’ve coached. By far, the hardest and most heartbreaking times were in dealing with the consequences of the choices some of my athletes made. Some chose to be deceitful, others to put themselves above the team and their teammates, still others were unwilling to put the necessary time in the classroom. Each called for careful, but decisive, handling and consistently keeping the interest of each athlete paramount.
I will be the first to admit that I may not have been the easiest coach to play for. I had high expectations for my players’ behavior, attitude, and commitment on and off the court. Practices were demanding. Athletes were expected to always hustle, work hard, look out for their teammates, be respectful of each other and their coaches, be encouraging to one another, keep their grades up and stay out of trouble in school. (For a day in ISS, as an example, my basketball players would have to do 20 line drills, 50 laps, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, in addition to our “normal” conditioning in practice.)
There are so many people to acknowledge that I fear I will forget some. There are three that I won’t forget for sure – my wife and two daughters, Ashley and Whitney. It is impossible for me to adequately express my appreciation for their love, patience, understanding, and support for the late nights, early mornings, holiday practices, summer camps, unplanned expenses and extra guests for meals. It is impossible for someone to coach this many years without an amazing family.
As seems to often be the case, I have run out of space in this column to complete all my thoughts and reflections, which actually makes sense come to think of it. In fact, I may not have enough room next week either to tell you about all the wonderful kids I’ve had the honor of coaching. See you then.
Michael Lee, is a teacher and life coach. Find more information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.