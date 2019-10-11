Time to speak out
I have finally decided that it is time to speak out about the person occupying the Oval Office. All of my fans have been asking me my thoughts about what I think about Trump. Both of them (my fans) asked what my opinion of the possible impeachment movement was there in the swamp.
Well, first of all, that narcissist egomaniac that delights in abusing and insulting everyone and anybody that doesn’t agree with him, is his own worst enemy. His childish actions on his Twitter machine are an insult to fourth graders.
In fact, ex-secretary Matthias said he had the mentality of a sixth grader as pertains to the military situation in Korea. He has offended all of our friends and kowtows to all of our adversaries.
Now, do I think he will be impeached? I do not see that happening. First of all 218 of 435 House of Representatives must vote for impeachment, and that is a tall order, plus at least 20 Republican Senators would have to join the Democrats in agreeing to impeach. Do you really think those 20 are going to give up their jobs that easily?
His nightmare in Washington, D.C. will continue for the foreseeable future. What I really think is that this New York real estate salesman, along with his daughter and son-in-law, should go back to the Big Apple and sell high rises and golf courses (his casinos don’t do well) and let the country get back to stop being the laughing stock of the world. Have a nice day.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Graves. I applaud you. There's not much I can expound upon but to agree that impeachment should come at the hands of the people at the next election. Though the sole power of impeachment belongs to the House, the numbers really aren't there. As you said, so many Kings and Queens are not going to relinquish their position in the upper branches of the Government tree. That requires integrity. That is something sorely lacking these days. I'm glad you see what's about in the government. It is childish and most unsettling. Enjoy your day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.