Yep, our founding fathers with all their disagreements, hit it out of the ball park. Other than the Bible, the Constitution was the best document ever written.
The great wisdom of God that they possessed to know to have an electoral college instead of popular vote and to think about freedom of speech and a right to bear arms. It has been said that a gun-happy nation is not a happy nation; I say that a gun-happy nation is a secure nation and would be glad to say thoughts and prayers as long as I know that I am secure.
It has been pointed out that weapons were needed for three reasons back in the 1770s: killing for food, which still happens today in some states such as Alaska, Montana and North Dakota; in killing Indians, yep, killing those whose land we stole from (I guess people think the Indians would just stand there and say, take it.); and the third reason, and the real reason why we have the second amendment, government tyranny. Yep, we had to fight the Brits, but I guess some think that our own government can’t be the same one day. I guess some people don’t watch TV that much to see government tyranny in action, such as in Hong Kong, Venezuela, the middle east, Russia and our recent past with Germany.
But, let me guess, those same people are probably saying Ah! not in America, can’t happen.
No government is different than another. Human nature never changes and history always repeats itself and yes, we have already had government tyranny, the Civil War. Abe Lincoln started removing state rights and now, there is no state rights, which is unconstitutional.
All the federal agencies that we have today are run by unelected people and are uncontrollable by the congress and senate. Only the president can control these agencies. Obama used them quite efficiently to go after the coal companies and electric companies. Even though the South lost, they had it right. Even though slavery was wrong, it was the excuse and not the reason for the war. The South was being treated as we were treated by the Brits during the 1770s.
People need to, first, understand human nature, read the Bible; second, understand the causes of war, which brings you back to human nature and that history always repeats itself and is why U.S. and world history is important to know. Certainly, this government can turn on its own people
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You give the bible too much credit. Another form of superstition that has infected world order and has caused untold chaos for centuries. The slave owning founding fathers actually went to great lengths to speak against religion and government joining forces. There was a good reason for that. Thomas Jefferson kept his own version of the bible where he had snipped out the parts he found disagreeable. It's a sinister work filled with murder, thievery and maleficence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.