When was the last time you took a road trip? Recently our crew traveled just the other side of 3,000 miles. With an internship about to begin, Western Texas was the destination.
Along the way, we drove through the Florida panhandle. Twisted and broken pines littered the roadside in stark reminder of the prior storm season. Piled along the highway edges, despite our former hurricane experiences it was still sobering to view the destruction.
Motoring through the region, we arrived to dine at an empty restaurant. It felt a little queer being the only ones seated. Soon we figured out the issue. It was only 4:30 in the afternoon. Or was it 5:30 p.m.?
Mr. Harris tried to explain my phone wouldn’t change. “But it does for Daylight Saving Time.” “That’s because you set the time,” he explained. “No, it does it by itself,” I reminded. “You have it set for Eastern Time, but we are now on Central Time,” he continued. “Wait, my phone says 6:30 p.m.,” I insisted. Unable to confirm what time it actually was, we dined according to our tummies.
“We’ll gain an hour of sleep,” he cheered. “Wait, no we won’t. When we get up, it will be earlier, right?” I mused. Road weary and confused, we honestly did not know. Thankfully, my phone eventually reverted to the proper time.
The next couple of states were viewed under sheets of water or darkness. Stuck in the midst of a storm system, we were thankful it wasn’t snow. Hitting the Dallas area, a GPS-related snafu sent us into the heart of the downtown, firmly encased in concrete. A lyric from an old Police song hinted around the edges of my nearly lost mind. “Packed like lemmings into shiny metal boxes, contestants in a suicidal race,” I believe it went.
Still, the freezing rain or sleet melted before we entered the vast expanse of uninhabited Texas. Ribbons of road splayed out before us in long undulating bands of pavement dotted by wind turbines in the distance.
Hundreds of the monoliths stood silently, casting an eerie presence for reasons we could not discern. Texas 199 offered vistas of creamed coffee, caramel and toffee melting under a washed out blue sky. The speed limit nearer to 100 than I had ever experienced, still we felt like we were sitting still. With nothing to mark the passage of travel other than butterflies rising in our belly with each dip, we swooped along rolling plains until we hit the prairie.
Here nothing stretched beyond forever. The horizon so far away, it was like viewing the shoreline of a sea frozen in sand. I had never seen so long into the distance or seen a sky remain lit in yellow far beyond sunset. No birds flew and animal life was absent. Like a desolate landscape, the emptiness was peace itself. I yearned to walk into nothing for days yet to come. We found ourselves quiet in reflection of the silence, stunning as it were.
The cowgirl code of “Never give up; never give in,” seemed fitting. Those who ranch these lands receive a night sky of diamonds to go with their sunrises of molten gold. Texas may be on central time, but the experience goes on forever.
