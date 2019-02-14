Timmy L. Kirkman, 54, from Avon Park, Florida passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Timmy was born of Christian faith to parents Coy and Mary (Hadden) Kirkman on Aug. 2, 1964 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Timmy moved to Highlands County 20 years ago from Palm Bay, Florida and worked in the dairy business. Timmy loved to fish and hunt and had a passion for big trucks.
Timmy is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Tony) Wells, and son, Kevin Kirkman, both of Avon Park, Florida; and two grandchildren, Makayla Wells and Zackery Wells. Timmy was preceded in death by both parents.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Timmy from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park. Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.