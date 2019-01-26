Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.