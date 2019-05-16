Jeremiah Wright is a profane, America-hating racist who was Barack Obama's minister for 20 years. He is well known for sermons that blamed white people for the drug addiction and high teen pregnancy rates amongst black folks. He has often said that America deserved the atrocities perpetrated by Muslim terrorists on 9-11-01, stating that "America's chickens are coming home to roost."
Wright proclaimed that "the US government invented the HIV virus as a means of genocide against people of color." He famously asserted from his pulpit in Chicago that "the US is the same as al-Qaeda, under a different color flag."
The quote he is perhaps most famous for, again from the pulpit one Sunday in 2008 is, "not God bless America — God d--n America." How anybody who claims to be an American and a Christian minister can defend such tempestuous tirades in a letter to the editor is unfathomable. God help us all.
Ron Carmony
Sebring
But......but.......but.......Hillary!
But.......but.....but......Obama!
It’s really creepy the way they just can’t let go! It’s time for Commander in Cheat supporters move on! As they say...” The first step to getting well is to admit you have a problem”. Go ahead admit that you are obsessed with Hillary, Obama, OAC.....etc and you will be on the road to recovery and sanity!
Yes, tirades should not be defended. Yet the obedient drones of the Getting Old Party create new ways to defend the tirades and childish rants of their Sovereign Man-Baby. The White House occupant spends his mornings glued to Faux Gnus for his daily briefings, then spends the rest of the day blaming and attacking anyone else for his miserable failings and countless lies as he brings the country down to a new level. You must be part of a cult who is content to live in the past and pine about the Black man who became President for 8 years in landslide victories and well attended inaugurations. Turn the clock forward and we see America skid off the rails and is now between presidents with only a cardboard fake sitting in office now. Must be tough for you.
Your continuous tirades against the legally elected administration continue to mark you as a hate-filled little boy who did not get his way, just as the idiocy of the democrats marks them as criminals intent on the overthrow of our Nation. Your little tin god Obama is going to have a lot to defend, as Congress and the people learn more about the treasonous actions committed by that administration. Hope you can survive the disappointments coming, little man. Your lunatic lies will catch up with you and your little tin god who stole the nation for eight hellish years will go down. Perhaps you should grow up?
