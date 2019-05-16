Jeremiah Wright is a profane, America-hating racist who was Barack Obama's minister for 20 years. He is well known for sermons that blamed white people for the drug addiction and high teen pregnancy rates amongst black folks. He has often said that America deserved the atrocities perpetrated by Muslim terrorists on 9-11-01, stating that "America's chickens are coming home to roost."

Wright proclaimed that "the US government invented the HIV virus as a means of genocide against people of color." He famously asserted from his pulpit in Chicago that "the US is the same as al-Qaeda, under a different color flag."

The quote he is perhaps most famous for, again from the pulpit one Sunday in 2008 is, "not God bless America — God d--n America." How anybody who claims to be an American and a Christian minister can defend such tempestuous tirades in a letter to the editor is unfathomable. God help us all.

Ron Carmony

Sebring

