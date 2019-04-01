We have all situations, projects or purchases in which we try to figure out what is the best choice. Whether we write it down or analyze everything in our head, making a list of “pro’s and con’s” often is the fastest way to get to a final decision. At our office we often help patients decide which hearing instrument is best for them. What style and technology will work best. It is also a process of figuring out “need” as well as “want.” Going through the different pro’s and con’s can help.
Patients now have a choice of hearing aids that are powered by either batteries or a lithium ion rechargeable system. (Several years ago when the rechargeable hearing instrument first came on the market the charge would only last about eight hours and that was if the hearing loss was only mild. If you had a severe loss then the charge may only last seven hours. Not a very good system if you need to wear your aids all day). The use of batteries was definitely a better choice for most.
What pros and cons should you consider when determining which type of hearing instrument is best for you? Rechargeable hearing aids have a sealed lithium ion cell, therefore, you don’t have to change batteries. You simply dock the aid in the charger at night. When you take them off and put them in the charger they automatically turn off. When you take them out of the charger they automatically turn on. Lithium ion rechargeable hearing aids will run about 35 hours on a single charge. Depending upon the manufacturer, the chargers may run differently.
Starkey Hearing Technologies now has two lithium ion chargers. The standard one that comes with the instruments actually has an “on-board” charger. What this means is that even if we lose electricity, the charger box itself can charge the aids four more times. That means the aids can actually run and recharge for eight to nine days. (Just in case we have a major power outage!)
Recently they released a smaller “express lithium ion charger.” It will charge the aids at 70 percent charge capacity in about seven minutes. This is a very small charger and great for a spare or travel. It does not have an on-board charging system.
If a person has dexterity issues or vision problem then rechargeable hearing aids will make their life so much easier than changing a battery. Rechargeable hearing instruments that are sealed have the best moisture control. Starkey’s lithium ion rechargeable has the highest moisture coating rating on the market. So if you sweat a lot or fish and are on the water then the instruments provide the best protection from the element. You also eliminate the cost of batteries. You don’t have to worry about them going dead in that important meeting or luncheon. Another benefit is that because you put them in the charger when not in your ear, you are consistent in where you put your hearing aids and therefore; less chance to lose them.
Con’s of rechargeable instruments: They are only available in a style that fits over the ear. So far, there is not a small custom solution. So, if you want a custom canal or tiny invisible instrument then you will need to use batteries. Often, custom products that fit entirely in your ear canal provides a more personalized hearing correction because of the sound attenuation of the pinna, bowl and ear canal. Again, this also depends upon your specific hearing loss.
If you travel, then you will need to pack your charger. If you forget your charger then you may have a problem. Lithium ion instruments are sealed so you can’t just try and buy a battery and stick it in. No charger, no hearing.
Rechargeable instruments are available in about seven different levels of technology and in all the levels they are slightly more expensive due to the cost of the charging system. Eventually the charger will need to be replaced and that will incur additional expense.
So what about the old standby? Pro’s of batteries. They are simple. Hearing instruments that use batteries are available in every style and every technology level. You can purchase them just about anywhere. The chances that your friends wearing hearing instruments might have the same battery and could give you one in a pinch is pretty good. A battery will last in most aids about a week. So, it’s pretty simple to change just one day a week. They also cost slightly less than rechargeable do. Batteries are pretty inexpensive. A pack of hearing aid batteries are small and don’t take up much room in your purse, pocket or travel bag.
Con’s of using batteries. They can be small and hard to see or handle. The battery door on the instrument must be opened when not in the ear to turn off the aid. This can sometimes be difficult for people with dexterity issues. They only last about a week. If the instrument uses the smallest battery, which is a size 10, it may only last four or five days. You must keep a supply of batteries or go purchase them more often.
This list of “pros and cons” gets more detailed when we take your personal lifestyle into consideration. First, it is most important to determine which hearing instrument, technology level and style will provide you the best speech understanding. Then determine if a rechargeable option is something you would like or is using batteries the best option. There is not a right or wrong ... just a choice. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
