We are deep into the holiday season, and one thing I’ve discovered is that people are finding new ways to be upset.
Of course, there’s always the old ways. We have people on the one hand who are offended if you don’t use the phrase, “Merry Christmas.” Then you have people who are offended if you do use that phrase. I think retailers must have a tough time figuring out the path of least resistance in these situations.
There is, of course, the fact that many see Christmas as a celebration of Jesus’ birth and want to see nativity scenes that others say shouldn’t be allowed on public property.
This year some are screaming about the tune, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song that came out in 1944 and barely counts as a holiday song. The lyrics, which in their day were seen as harmless flirtation, are now deemed sexist, even encouraging date rape.
To be sure, in this Me Too environment, the lyrics have some problems. The song is about a woman who is getting ready to leave somewhere and a man urging her to stay. One part of the song has her asking “What’s in this drink?,” which has raised all kinds of alarm bells.
Also, there are those who decry the song and TV special “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” because it has bullying in it.
Forget context in these latest things. The things you might have enjoyed don’t appear to play well to enlightened folk, and so must be banned from sight and sound.
Let me deal with Rudolph first. Yes, the story has bullying in it because Rudolph is different. But the story isn’t about that – it’s about how the little reindeer overcomes and how he comes to be accepted for who he is. In the end, Rudolph doesn’t change, others do. And it’s a positive message to stay true to yourself despite what others think.
As far as the song goes, I can understand how in today’s world the exchange is bothering people. But it wasn’t seen that way when it first came out – it was intended to be a song about two people flirting with each other – the woman into it as much as the man. That’s what Susan Loesser, daughter of the composer of the song, says. Her mother, she says in an article I found at www.newschannel5.com, claimed it was “their” song.
Here’s what I don’t get about any of this: I’m not saying you can’t be offended. You feel what you feel. But why try and force your conclusions on everyone else by demanding things be forbidden?
You don’t like the song? Fine. Don’t listen to it (if you do like the song there’s a charming video of two kids lipsyncing to Idina Menzal and Michael Buble’s take on this tune). If you find Rudolph unwatchable, there’s plenty of other things out there. Change the channel. After all, isn’t that what you tell me when I complain about rap music?
The upshot of all this is we are not looking for ways to celebrate this time of year together. Instead, we’re staking claims and erecting walls. Why? Shouldn’t this be a time we are kind to each other, sharing holiday cheer and celebrating we’ve made it through another year, no matter what you celebrate?
And don’t get me started on the controversy on whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. We’ll have to save that debate for another time. Meanwhile, try to enjoy the holiday season instead of looking for ways to be upset. Trust me, you’ll be happier.
