AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team fell just short of ending their season on a four-game winning streak, losing their last game of the year to the St Petersburg Titans by a score of 7-6 in extra innings.
South florida finished the season 20-34 overall and 9-21 in the Suncoast Conference play.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after P.J. Cimo led off the inning reaching on an error and stole second base. Cimo later scored on a single by Jakobe Smith to give the Panthers the lead.
A lead that did not last long as the Titans answered with three in the top of the fourth. Brett Barron got things rolling for St Petersburg with a triple into right-centerfield and later scored on a single by Dustin Harris to tie the game at one.
The Titans added two more runs, one on an error and the second on a passed ball, to give the Titans a 3-1 lead after four innings.
South Florida roared back in the bottom of the sixth, pounding out four hits and scoring five runs.
Case Hannum led off with a single into right field and later scored on a one-out single by Carter Dahl, also into right field to cut the Titans lead to one at 3-2.
Zeddric Burnham followed with a single. Errors by the Titans allowed two runs to score to put the Panthers back on top 4-3. Burnham scored on on a wild pitch to increase the Panthers lead to 2 at 5-3.
With two outs, Leeandro Alfonzo walked and scored on a triple by Smith into right-centerfield to put the Panthers up by three, 6-3, after six innings.
The Titans added a run in the seventh inning to make the score 6-4, but it was a two-out error in the ninth that ultimately led to the Panthers downfall.
Still leading 6-4, the Panthers were one out away from sweeping the Titans and finishing the season with a four-game win streak.
Instead a game-ending routine ground ball to third became an error, giving the Titans life that they did not waste.
They sent up left-handed batter Rylee Buckmaster, who promptly crushed a pitch over the right-field wall to tie the game at six.
The Panthers had an opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth after Casey Asman tripled with two outs, but were unable to score.
The Titans scored a run in the top of the 10th inning with the aid of a couple of Panther errors to take a 7-6 lead.
St. Petersburg held South Florida scoreless in the bottom of the frame to seal the 7-6 victory.
