AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers took on the St. Petersburg College Titans on a cool and windy Wednesday night.
South Florida battled until the end but St. Petersburg held on for a 9-4 win. The loss dropped the Panthers to 12-24 on the season.
The Titans claimed the lead in the top of the third. St. Petersburg had runners on second and third when Orlando Arevalo plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Andrew Mills scored the second run on a ground out.
South Florida narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the frame. The Panthers had the bases loaded with A.J. Drisdom on third, A’Darius Council on second and Casey Asman on first. Shane Magrann was at the plate with a full count and drew a walk forcing home Drisdom.
The Titans expanded their lead in the top of the fourth as Jonathan Rodriguez scored on a Panther error to make it 3-1.
South Floridan answered in the bottom of the inning as Zeddric Burnham drilled a double, Leeandro Alfonzo singled to right field with Burnham moving to third. Titan pitcher, Dalton O’Boyle, threw to first to try to pick off Alfonzo but made a wild throw allowing Burnham to race home.
Alfonzo scored on a passed ball and Drisdom scored on a sacrifice fly by Council to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
St. Petersburg answered in the top of the fifth. The Titans had runners on first and second when Jakob Sessa laced a two-run triple. Dennis Filpovski hit a blooper just past second base that dropped scoring Sessa to give the Titans a 6-4 lead.
St. Petersburg added to its lead in the sixth with two more runs to go up 8-4. The Titans tallied their final run in the top of the eighth for a 9-4 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth the Panthers tried to make a comeback. The bases were loaded with one out, but a ground ball to shortstop led to a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
“We went out and grabbed the momentum in the fourth, gave it back in the fifth and never got it back,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “We had three shots with the bases loaded and didn’t score any in those three shots. We did some good things but unfortunately we didn’t control the momentum within the game and that was the difference. The momentum is in the pitching and it is one of those things that you have to figure out. They have to be more confident in what they do and have to understand that they can control things. We are over thirty games into the season and we are still trying to find a way to get on a roll.”
South Florida is back in action on Saturday when the Panthers host the Inspiration Academy Lions at 1 p.m.
