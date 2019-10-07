By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A recently-enacted state statute has struck down county and municipal-level ordinances that say a resident can’t cut a tree on their property without a permit or mitigation for the lost limbs.
It now says they only need certification from an arborist or state-licensed landscaper that the tree is a danger.
Usually, local tree laws are in place to protect historic trees. However, according to Highlands County officials, the new state law won’t change things much in this county.
“It will have no effect whatsoever,” said Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer. “I don’t know of any [local] ordinances to protect old trees.”
Not that Highlands County couldn’t have codes to protect trees decades-old or standing for more than a century, or hasn’t had similar development initiatives in the past.
In the first decade of the 21st century, the Highlands County Board of County Commission worked on an initiative to encourage developers to preserve any old-growth trees in their plans for vacant land.
However, the proposed “Heritage Tree Ordinance” did not become an enforced measure within county code.
State law would now make such a code moot in the case of a diseased or storm-damaged tree.
Under the Florida Statute 163.045, local governments “may not require a notice, application, approval, permit, fee, or mitigation for the pruning, trimming, or removal of a tree on residential property” if the property owner has documentation from either a certified International Society of Arboriculture arborist or a Florida-licensed landscape architect that the tree is a danger to people or property.
In short, if the tree is certified by an expert as damaged or sick, it can come down.
Also, a local government is not allowed to require a property owner to replant a tree that was pruned, trimmed, or removed.
Thayer said some towns, cities and counties try to pressure residents to replant old trees, but Highlands’ countywide ordinances don’t do that.
“People call all the time. We tell them they can take them down themselves, but we recommend they call a professional, out of an abundance of caution,” Thayer said.
If a person with lakeside property has a tree growing in the water that overhangs their land, that’s another story.
Anything in a lake, Thayer said, belongs to the state, which claims jurisdiction over any surface waters.
For that, Thayer said, they would typically need to call a state agency: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and/or Department of Environmental Protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Local Code Enforcement is a matter of employee personal interpretation of "Code". Sometimes this way. Sometimes that way. The Code Officer, not written Law, rules the day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.