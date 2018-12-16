SEBRING — Highlands County owns approximately 2,000 vacant lots in Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, and needs to sell them off.
County Commissioner Ron Handley told the rest of the Board of County Commission at the last meeting that the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors has asked him if there isn’t any way to speed up that process. The word from county staff is, “Perhaps.”
It depends on whether or not the county would be able to list the properties with a real estate broker or do a better job of directing prospective buyers to the county’s tax deed sales site.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said the county’s ordinances allow the county to list the properties on its own site. The next best step would be to get a broker, she said.
Handley thought it would be cumbersome to send out requests for proposals to hire a broker. He’d rather have the sites listed on a consumer real estate site, such as Zillow.com, a sale-by-owner site.
Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan said the county has already sold $200,000 worth of vacant lots, but still has more than that left.
Demand is not high, she said. Word is getting out slowly.
“A significant number of the properties are in the back side area. It’s not a desirable area,” Morgan said. “Either you live out there and want (to add) a back lot or you are ready to build.”
Right now, the county owns nearly 2,000 lots on roads, she said, but those roads are not in developed areas. They have few neighbors and are not close to the districts amenities.
For now, the county is looking for ways to get the word out, even to the neighbors, to spur more interest in the area.
