SEBRING — Local resident Elaine Becker has been cycling an average of 5,000 miles a year for over half a century. Seriously riding since she was a young adult, she traded the horses of her youth for two-wheeled pleasure.
“I grew up with horses, but realized as an adult that they were very expensive to keep.” Trading the hoof for a bike, over the decades she has cycled in 13 countries and 44 of our United States. Most trips were self-contained, meaning she traveled extensive mileage with a tent, sleeping bag, personal effects and cookery all packed on her bike.
“Most were 50-60 mile rides before we stayed in tents and slept on the ground.” These included four trips through the continent of Australia. One lasted four months. “We biked from Melbourne to Sidney and Tasmania then spent a month in New Zealand.”
A lover of the outdoors, having all she needs with her as she rolls through the world provides a sense of freedom and self-reliance.
“Years ago it was about escaping the obligations of work or home, but since I retired at age 60, it’s really the freedom that just makes me feel great.”
Becker just celebrated her 80th birthday and had come from the day’s 40-mile ride with husband, Bill Schroder. They ride out to breakfast or lunch and enjoy the journey. They even use their cycles for daily transportation to doctor appointments, theater shows and the grocery store.
“My husband jokes that between the two of us, we have been seriously cycling over 100 years.” Meeting 45 years ago, he was teaching a bicycling training camp. She attended because she had nothing better to do at the time. Soon after that, Bill led a group of 14 on a Bicentennial cycling trip across the country and she headed back home to work.
“At the time I couldn’t take three months off work to bike across the country, but over the years we sometimes saw each other on other cycling trips.” The pair became a couple in 1995 and Elaine is thankful she is blessed with both the time and a partner to ride with.
No longer does the couple cycle and camp. The rigors of sleeping on the ground a bit much for aging bodies, their journeys now end at a nearby hotel.
“The days of carrying a cook stove have definitely gone by the wayside,” she admitted. She has also changed her mode of travel a bit.
“I had a few serious accidents and my doctor suggested I add a third wheel.” She purchased her long distance recumbent bike in January and already logged 1,200 miles. Riding has helped her enjoy a stable weight throughout her adulthood and also recuperate from several health challenges.
“My goal is to ride 100 miles a week, but I got off track when I fell and shattered my hip.” A second fall resulted in a broken clavicle. Then there are the three open heart surgeries she has endured.
“During one of those, my heart stopped for four minutes. My doctor said the reason I’ve done so well is because of all the exercise I’ve gotten over the years.” She insisted injuries and accidents shouldn’t stop one from getting back on their bike and that all riders should always wear a helmet.
Since 2007 she has kept an annual mileage log and has documented 50,816 miles so far. Though she’s ridden extensively throughout Europe and celebrated her 50th birthday riding with her 75-year-old mother for two weeks through Holland, Elaine shares there are many great bike trails in Florida.
“Highlands Hammock State Park is a great option for bike trails and rents bicycles too.” She noted a variety of roadways through the county, but admitted riders must have courage to ride adjacent to vehicles. She looks forward to the possibility of a bike path along the new Sebring Parkway extension.
“I’m really a one-sport enthusiast,” she admitted. Other favored cycling spots include the Pinellas Trail in St. Petersburg, the Legacy Trail in Sarasota and the Van Fleet Trail in Polk County.
“We also like riding along the coast on Highway A1A, but there is heavy traffic.” She is a member of several cycling advocacy and safety groups and encourages other women, regardless of age to get riding.
“Give it a try. There are several clubs in the area that can help you get started and local bike shops have the information.” The couple also belongs to the Highlands Pedalers and assists with a variety of events each year.
Want to ride?
See information on ride times, routes and special events at highlandspedalers.com or check out floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/general-james-van-fleet-state-trail, friendsofthelegacytrail.org/ or pinellascounty.org/trailgd/.
