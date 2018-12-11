Referring to herself as an ‘artsy-fartsy’ type who has been painting all her life, this retired Florida Keys gal landed in Sebring, bought a home on the historic register and is now brushing a little flair into the local area.
“We moved here in 2013 after some of our Big Pine Key neighbors relocated and we visited them,” said Barbara Cowger. The affordable home prices snagged her interest and allowed her to check off one of her bucket list items. “I’ve wanted to restore a historic house since I was in my 20s.”
The 1926 residence she purchased in downtown Sebring has the glass door knobs and original hardwood floors still gleaming nearly a century later. Cowger has been stripping doors and chipping away at restoration projects as she paints in her detached studio.
Stepping inside, one is immediately greeted by a celebration of art styles, colors and canvases. Pointing to a huge painting capturing a polar bear’s immense form, Cowger explains the inspiration. “The artist Wyland has always inspired me so I painted this in response to that spark.”
As one of the world’s leading environmental marine life artists, Wyland’s stunning images burst with color and the beauty of nature. Cowger hoped to capture the same expressive style with her icy scene. “It’s the second one I’ve done. The first is hanging in a private collector’s home in Oregon.”
Most of her art is more the splash and sunsets of the Florida Keys with a few Big Pine roosters thrown in for good measure. “I did a series of the chickens and they sold quite well at regional craft fairs.” She also makes vegan, hand-crafted handbags oozing Florida charm. “I sew canvas and twill from scratch then add colorful lining before painting them. They last forever.”
Popular items with European tourists visiting the lower Keys, she found they were quickly snapped up as cruise wear due to their packability. A few she still has were recently displayed along with some of her art at the Sebring Public Library.
Her next public exhibition will be in January at the Lake Placid Art League’s 32nd Annual Art and Fine Crafts Show. While she hopes to soon open her own little boutique in downtown Sebring, her current projects include signage for several local businesses and murals. She also offers art for rent.
“If you need to stage a house, decorate your home or maybe add flair to restaurant décor, I can provide various canvases and then change them out periodically to freshen up the space.”
A self-taught painter, she has taken classes at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. For Cowger, art is her passion. “I paint every single day. I’ve just got to do it and I’m trying to be a better artist each time I approach the canvas.” Throughout her studio sketches and canvases reflect her ongoing study. Pointing to a one, she explained how she observes the values of color. “Practice, practice and more practice. I do this to get as many shades as possible out of each color.”
Adjusting to life inland, her art is also transitioning from surf and sea to woods and trees. “I’m still struggling to find exactly how I want to capture my local surroundings. It’s just so different than the bright colors and light of the sea.”
What’s next on her bucket list now that she’s got her historic home to work on and has entered the local art scene? “Well, I’m hoping to open an artsy-fartsy vegan bistro bursting with poetry and art where people can hang out.” Hoping to bring back what she refers to as the groovy hippy vibe, Cowger thinks jazz music and fresh foods will be a hit in downtown Sebring. She may also go back to school. “I’m thinking of enrolling at the Ringling College of Art and Design and then teaching.”
To rent canvases or request a mural quote, 863-414-6707.
To see more of Cowger’s art as well as many others of those in our community, visit the Lake Placid Art League’s 32nd Annual Art and Fine Crafts Show on Jan. 26, 2019.
Lake Placid Art League’s 32nd Annual Art and Fine Crafts Show
9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Bert Harris, Jr. Agricultural Center-4509 West George Boulevard (South Sebring at the Blinking Light)
$500 Best of Show – “More than $2,500
in prize money to be awarded. For info visit http://www.lakeplacidartleague.org/art-show
