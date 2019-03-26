Avon Park — When a headhunter for the New York Times recruited Kathleen Border for then local affiliate, the News-Sun, this University of Florida graduate brought her bachelor’s in journalism to Highlands County. While capturing hometown happenings, she met firefighter Bobby Border.
Her husband would eventually become the Fire Chief for the City of Sebring, but early on the couple realized both having erratic schedules would not mesh with their desire to start a family. Kathleen switched to being the marketing coordinator for South Florida Community College and later became the development director for the Ridge Area Arc. She gave birth to two boys and also served as marketing director for Highlands Regional Medical Center.
“After all this I focused on home health for a variety of companies for about 15 years.” Finding that the mission of home health spoke to her spirit, she explained how assisting seniors to age in place resonated with her. “These weren’t clients, but to me more like my friend’s grandparents.” She loved the work, but it required a lot of travel as she managed a region spanning half of Florida.
In August 2018, a new opportunity appeared which more like coming home, than switching gears. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Ridge Area Arc, Border expressed delight over the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a successful predecessor. Serving a dual role, she is also the Executive Director of the Arc Foundation.
“Being part of the future of what’s next for our clients is very exciting.” Serving as a resource for local citizens with developmental or intellectual disabilities, Border wants everyone to know what options are available so they can either participate in the services offered or support the effort.
With March being designated as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, she and her team have been busy reaching out. “We are delighted to have had all three cities issue a proclamation and support scarf bombing.” Explaining the downtowns will have colorful scarves tied onto lamp posts and such, each is tagged with an explanation of why the scarf is there. “Look along the Avon Park Mall, the Sebring Circle and DeVane Park in Lake Placid and pick one, but know why you are taking it,” Border urged.
Using creativity to spread joy and smiles, she hopes to overcome negativity and increase awareness. Did you know local United Way donations can be directed to the Arc?
“Donations help support our adult day training, group homes to facilitate independent living and our supportive employment program.” Then there’s job coaching to help clients prepare a resume, understand how to interview, know what to wear and all those little things we take for granted, like how to direct deposit a paycheck.
For clients with intellectual or developmental disabilities, knowing how to ask for help can make the difference between limited or overall success. Border explained once employed, clients receive ongoing support. “We work with vocational rehabilitation and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities too and potential clients can choose us as their community employment.”
Adult day training at their Avon Park location includes reading, writing and basic academic skills along with an art program. There are health classes to help clients understand and manage chronic medical conditions along with exercise. Soon to come is drum or percussion therapy which Border shared helps to teach basic arithmetic and also provides anxiety relief.
“We do hundreds of things as we care for the individuals we serve, but it’s all pertinent to daily life. We also encourage volunteerism.” Border ticked off a number of local organizations benefitting from Arc clients. “We serve at the Humane Society of Highlands County, Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning center and our clients manage the book section of the local Goodwill store.”
With so much good yet to come, she speaks to the heart of many women with some solid advice. “No matter what you do balance is very important.” Acknowledging years spent as a workaholic, Border is now pulling the brake just a bit. “I’ve learned to re-prioritize and force myself not to keep working through the night.” She’s surprised that with this taking of breath, she is still able to accomplish much and enjoy it a lot more. “Staying healthy is important with all the hats we wear. Don’t forget to be kind to yourself.”
Did you know?
The Arc was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward who yearned for better educational opportunities for their son Rob. This private, not for profit 501© 3 organization advocates for individuals with developmental and other disabilities and provides services to approximately 190 Highlands County individuals. A member of the The Arc of the United States and The Arc of Florida, support comes from private contributions and Ridge Area Arc Foundation.
Ridge Area Arc:
Location: 4352 Independence Street, Avon Park
Phone: (863) 452-1295
