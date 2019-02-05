When Alice Rebec moved to Sebring from Marco Island in 1991, she probably hadn’t planned on becoming the “Trash Lady of Hammock Road.” Now living in the Golf Hammock community, every single day for the past 14 years Rebec has gleaned the roadsides of garbage. Prior to this she cleaned the sides of County Road 635 while living at the Country Club of Sebring.
Each morning around sunrise, this spry senior climbs aboard her bicycle and pedals out to Hammock Road. From the entrance of Highlands Hammock State Park to U.S. Highway 27 near Lake Jackson, she ensures what has been left behind gets cleaned up.
“There is so much trash I basically fill the cans on the multi-use path along Hammock Road,” said Rebec. Giving a shout out to Highlands County staffers, she added, “They are so good to empty these for me as soon as I call them.” They also spring into action to repair any she reports are broken.
Once she discovered a trailer ramp. Another time it was a motorboat cover. Rebec keeps an eye out as she drives the roadway, returning in the morning to clean up items she has seen. “If something is too big for me to handle, I make a note of where it was and then let them know so they can pick it up for me.” What could be too large, carelessly tossed aside this lane of travel? Rebec has discovered eight foot pieces of lumber and full size mattresses. “I just call and they come right out to get it.”
When asked about the craziest thing she’s ever discovered, she thinks a moment and answers, “a pair of Speedos.” There was an old hand tool and rolls of carpet, more beer cans and bottles than she cares to mention and just once, a hundred dollar bill.
“Jack Daniels is a favorite of someone,” she mused. “Then there’s clothes, shoes, pillows, tires, construction material, oh and a sofa.” How a piece of furniture winds up on the side of the road makes one wonder, as does the full bags of trash she sometimes finds. Perhaps litter bugs don’t know trash pickup is already paid for and the county will happily remove large items by request? Rebec is amazed at the endless supply in spite of this provided service.
She mentions another couple who also clean up during snowbird season, but believes she is the only one braving the ditches. “If things are too big to fit in my car, I leave it for the county workers.”
What drives her dedication? “It makes me feel good. I stay active and I’m doing something worthwhile.” Used to working hard, Rebec was in banking and spent many years of her career putting forth extra effort. “You had to work three times as hard as a man every single day. There was not respect for women in the workforce back then.”
She remembered never mentioning she had children at home either. “One time I had to sign an affidavit stating I would not have a child for two years. Women were not allowed to take time off like they can nowadays.”
Rising early also comes naturally for this Iowa farm girl. “In 1937, I turned 5 and was given a milking stool for my birthday.” She recalled having every animal imaginable, helping her brother plant rows of corn during childhood and the heavy use of horses and thrashers.
She loves to be outside so she counts this as her exercise time. Then there is the satisfaction of seeing roadways near her home looking nice and clean. “The mornings are so beautiful and I get to meet the nicest people.”
Christmas Day she had six individuals passing by stop to say hello. “They thanked me for what I do. It made me feel really good.” Rebec is glad as she approaches her 87th birthday that she is able to remain so active. She likes that every single day she can get up and help her community.
After spending years traveling everywhere, she believes Sebring to be the most beautiful place. “I want people to have pride and work to keep our community clean. Things don’t just happen unless you get involved.” Rebec would like to see others join in the effort.
Did You Know?
Commissioner Greg Harris presented a certificate of appreciation to Alice Rebec for her commitment to keeping Hammock Road free of litter at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.