SEBRING — When Maria Buitrago began helping out a few days a week to set the plants purchased by a local hotelier; she had no idea she’d receive a new opportunity and new name.
“I worked at a local plant nursery, coming to the Inn on the Lakes two days a week to help,” Buitrago said, “There were five of us here with the name Maria at that time, so I used my middle name.” The nickname ‘Betty’ stuck and now she happily goes by either.
After a brief stint in factory work, Buitrago found her niche and has grown roots over the past 17 years developing on the beauty surrounding this local hotel. “When I started we did not have the lush, beautiful flowers we have now. Now there is more color and annuals along with herbs like cilantro and mint.”
“Have you seen the sunflowers,” she gushed. It was her boss, Phil Hatfield’s idea to include them and he procured the seeds, suggesting she plant them wherever she thought best. “We put them all along the property bordering the highway and also mixed them in our flower beds.”
The first year they did so well and got such compliments that Buitrago has planted them every year since. Already she has a tray germinated for this year, soon to join the glorious display of greenery throughout the property.
Buitrago insisted no one has a job quite as lovely as hers. “I’m surrounded by beauty,” she marveled, pointing the plantings along the lakefront. “It’s different every single day.” Her work also serves to keep her active. “This physical work is my gym membership,” she laughed. “The plants give you such energy. It’s empowering.” She is delighted when people appreciate her hard work with a compliment.
At one point she left to be closer to her youngest daughter while she attended college, but the couple lured her back. “Christine and Phil are so nice to work for and this is really like a family. They made me feel so needed.” She returned and is thankful to be home in her paradise.
Phil Hatfield echoed how Buitrago and her team keep the grounds beautiful. “She worked under my guidance for the first few years, but when I knew she had it, I let her start making plans and picking plants.” With a lifelong love of gardening, his family in Laguna Beach, California considered it a friendly competition to maintain the most beautiful yards. “With the heat here, it is a struggle,” he added. Spending thousands each year to bring in this remarkable beauty, he considers it a passion. “I enjoy taking a break while managing the hotel to leave my office and stroll the grounds to look over the flowers.”
The hotel uses thoughtfully grown dill, tarragon, chives, parsley and cilantro in the restaurant and freshly grown mints for the bar service. “There’s just one rule,” he asserted. “Our team knows only Phil or Betty cut the herbs.” This attention to detail is part of their success. “My wife Christine gets credit for the perfection around us, while Betty and I take credit for the flowers.”
From the bobbing sprays of color dancing in the lakefront breeze around the pool to the beautiful cut flower arrangements, Buitrago is delighted to add to the pleasant surroundings. Often seen as she waters, weeds or places plants, she checks on all of it daily. Other than basic fertilizer, she insisted there is no secret. “It’s just love and prayers,” she shrugged. Included within those are blessings on her work and those she works for as well.
She is also thankful for being able to do something she loved while providing for her daughters. Hailing from Columbia, she left the country during difficult times when her girls were just ages four and seven. Raised here in Highlands County, both have grown into remarkable young women. Her oldest is a nuclear engineer via a Bright Futures Scholarship and her youngest is soon to graduate University of Florida with a degree in Animal Science.
When asked if she maintains similar beauty at home, she shook her head. “I have only a few plants of my own. After all, I spend my heart here all week caring for these.” In her spare time she hones her English vocabulary, but admits her best fluency is with the greenery she pours so much care into. “My plants talk in beauty, not English, so I don’t worry about it too much.”
